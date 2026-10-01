Associate Professor, Graduate Program Chair, School of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Simon Fraser University

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My name is Vahid Hosseini, and I am a researcher and professor at Simon Fraser University. Since 2010, I have been actively involved in research related to policies and strategies for cleaner air and more sustainable transportation. Since 2021, I have been affiliated with SFU's School of Sustainable Energy Engineering.

The focus of my research is to think beyond conventional solutions and explore how we can decarbonize the urban transportation sector while considering the co-impacts of these pathways on community health and ensuring that the benefits are distributed equitably.

A key emphasis of my work is on pathways beyond vehicle electrification. I am particularly interested in a broader question: Can we decarbonize transportation while also reducing our dependence on cars? In other words, can we“decarbonize” and“de-car” urban transportation at the same time?

–present Associate Professor, Graduate Program Chair, School of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Simon Fraser University

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