Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Essex

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Dr Pascal Vrticka researches the social neuroscience of human attachment (SoNeAt): how caregiving, bonding and social connection are supported by brain, body and behaviour across the lifespan.

He is currently Associate Professor (Senior Lecturer) at the Centre for Brain Science, Department of Psychology, University of Essex (Colchester, UK) where he is the Principal Investigator of the Social Neuroscience of Human Attachment (SoNeAt) Lab. He furthermore acts as Coordinating Board President of the Special Interest Research Group“Social Neuroscience of Human Attachment” (SIRG SoNeAt) situated within the Society for Emotion and Attachment Studies (SEAS) where he acts as the Scientific Secretary and Member of the Executive Board. In addition, Dr Vrticka is an Associate Trustee of the UK registered Charity Babygro.



2023–present Associate professor, University of Essex

2020–2023 Assistant Professor, University of Essex

2012–2020 Research Scientist, Group Leader, and Senior Researcher, Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences, Leipzig, Germany

2012–2014 Postdoctoral Scholar, Stanford University School of Medicine 2010–2012 Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Geneva



2009 University of Geneva, Switzerland, PhD in Social Neuroscience 2005 Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, Switzerland, BA & MA in Science - Biology



Society for Emotion and Attachment Studies British Association of Cognitive Neuroscience (BACN)

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