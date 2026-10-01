Jonquil Lowe

Visiting Academic, The Open University

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I am an economist specialising in personal finance, previously working in stockbroking, then as head of money research at Which? before running my own contract research and journalism business for 25 years, writing some 30 books on personal finance along the way. I now combine working as an academic with freelance work. Knowlege exchange work includes working as an independent consumer representative on the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) Consumer Code Group, FLA Stakeholder Advisory Panel and the Open Banking Implementation Entity Consumer Forum. I am a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.

Research interests

Systems of pension provision; theorising and evaluating financial capability; causes of, and remedies for, consumer detriment in retail financial markets; consumer interface with the tax system; and retail financial regulation in the UK. Member of the Open University's research centre for the Public Understanding of Finance (PUFin).



2025–present Visiting academic, The Open University

2012–2025 Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University 2009–2012 Lecturer in Personal Finance, The Open University



2012 Open University, MSc Social Research Methods 1978 London School of Economics, BSc (Hons) (Econ)

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