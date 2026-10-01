Mikaela Kassar
- PhD Student in English, McGill University
Mikaela Kassar (she/her) is currently pursuing doctoral studies in English and the health humanities in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal. She holds an MA in English and a BSc in Biomedical Sciences. Broadly speaking, she examines depictions of chronic conditions (in bodies and across body politics) through feminist and decolonial frameworks. As a settler scholar, she recognizes her responsibility to help dismantle structures of settler colonialism, and she aspires to create reading practices that are grounded in respect and ethical listening.Experience
- –present PhD Student in English, McGill University
- 2023 University of Guelph, English
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