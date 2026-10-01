PhD Student in English, McGill University

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Mikaela Kassar (she/her) is currently pursuing doctoral studies in English and the health humanities in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal. She holds an MA in English and a BSc in Biomedical Sciences. Broadly speaking, she examines depictions of chronic conditions (in bodies and across body politics) through feminist and decolonial frameworks. As a settler scholar, she recognizes her responsibility to help dismantle structures of settler colonialism, and she aspires to create reading practices that are grounded in respect and ethical listening.

–present PhD Student in English, McGill University

2023 University of Guelph, English

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