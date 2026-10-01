Raffaele F Ciriello

Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney

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G'Day! My scholarship is deeply committed to compassionate digital innovation. My research explores the intersection of digital innovation, decentralized governance, and ethics, blending rigorous interdisciplinary work with qualitative and dialectical inquiry to address complex sociotechnical dilemmas. I focus on both emerging technologies, such as blockchain/Web3 and AI companions, and established systems like social media and cloud applications, with a particular emphasis on designing, using, and governing these technologies responsibly. My goal is to foster sociotechnical systems that promote the common good while navigating the ethical challenges arising from rapid technological change.

Throughout my career, I have mentored and supported numerous students, including 6 PhD, 23 Master, and 16 Bachelor thesis writers from institutions in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, and the United States. I am passionate about helping them succeed in their research and professional development. As an engaged and developmental critic, I review approximately 30 papers per year, serve as an Associate Editor at leading international conferences, and have earned several Best AE Awards (ECIS2022, ICIS2021, ICIS2019). I also guest-edit for journals such as the Journal of Information Technology and the Australasian Journal of Information Systems and was recognized as a Distinguished Member of the Association for Information Systems in 2021.

I have collaborated with software firms, startups, NGOs, banks, and IT consulting houses for both research and teaching. Prior to joining the University of Sydney, I served as an Assistant Professor at the IT University of Copenhagen, earned a PhD and M.Sc. from the University of Zurich, and a B.Sc. from the University of Stuttgart. I speak English, German, Spanish, Italian, and Danish fluently, with basic proficiency in French, Latin, and Russian-and I hope to learn Mandarin one day.

I live in Sydney with my wonderful wife and two mad scientists.



2020–present Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, The University of Sydney Business School 2017–2020 Assistant Professor, IT University of Copenhagen

2017 University of Zurich, Doctor of Science (PhD) in Information Systems

Association for Information Systems

Information Systems (0806)

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas