Friday Essay: The Catcher In The Rye Is 75 And Every Time I Meet Holden Caulfield, I See Him Anew

MENAFN - The Conversation) Reading The Catcher in the Rye in high school once carried a certain edgy credibility. Holden Caulfield was the embodiment of youthful alienation for generations of readers and critics. Novelist Joseph O'Connor recalls how,“like many teenaged readers”, he“felt like Holden was talking to me – perhaps to me alone” on first reading the novel in 1981.

This was the obvious irony of readers' identification with J.D. Salinger's teenaged loner: if everyone identifies with him, how unique is he really? Perhaps every teenager has at least a few hours where they think of themselves as singular, authentic, misunderstood.

But The Catcher in the Rye turned 75 this year. Holden would now be in his 90s, and identifying with him has become less fashionable. Readers in the 21st century are more likely to skewer him for unchecked privilege, viewing his disaffection as a form of affluenza tied to wealth and whiteness. Even those whose backgrounds and circumstances resemble Holden's may struggle to sympathise with a character so oblivious to his advantages.

Surely, Holden has it all: high-end luggage, brand-new ice skates, wads of spending money, a series of fresh starts at different private schools. His father“haul[s] it in” as a corporate lawyer. A rich boy enjoying the luxury of self-sabotage in the name of emotional authenticity, Holden throws away opportunities others can only dream of. Instead of a traditional spoiler alert, Catcher in the Rye might need a spoiled brat alert.

Yet Salinger's novel continues to appear on recent lists of must-read American novels, and even the greatest novels of all time, although it didn't make the cut in the Guardian's 2026 list.

Holden remains ready to confide in us, but should we still be listening?

One of the most convincing things about Salinger's novel is its rendition of the idiom of a teenager who is perhaps not quite so jaded as he thinks he is. He isn't afraid to share his opinions about adults (mostly“phonies”), other teenagers (likewise“phonies”), or the world at large (“crummy”). The specific terms of judgement might change between generations (swap“cringe” for“crummy”), but Salinger nails the teenage habit of falling back on a supremely dismissive and monotonous negative vocabulary that I know I shared, and that parents still encounter.

Like many judgey teens, however, there are things Holden doesn't want to talk about. He begins his account of the days following his expulsion from an elite Pennsylvania boarding school with an explicit disclaimer that he won't be telling us about his childhood and family background and“all that David Copperfield kind of crap”, because he doesn't“feel like it”.

And what Holden avoids saying, or feeling, as well as what he fails to see - the blind spots and prejudices he betrays unwittingly as he drifts unsupervised around New York City - may be key to understanding why Salinger's novel is still worth reading.

A hypercritical hypocrite?

Cultural critic Mark Krupnick suggested in a 2010 obituary that Salinger's work typified a mid-century vision of“rebellious youth as apolitical loner”. As early as 1961, prominent literary critic Alfred Kazin attributed the identification of“vast numbers of young people” with Holden to their excessive self-focus: believing themselves“gifted with unique sensitivity”, they took little interest in“a society which they think they understand all too well”. (Gen-Zs and Alphas are reportedly more socially and environmentally conscious.)

Holden's rebellion is largely personal. He likes telling the reader what he“couldn't be bothered” doing. He seems far more concerned with insincerity and conformity than, say, structural inequality.

When he does express discomfort with his privilege, the terms in which he does so are somewhat provoking, even perverse.“It's really hard to be roommates with people if your suitcases are much better than theirs,” he informs us, recalling a former schoolmate who called him“bourgeois”. This is one reason he prefers rooming with“a stupid bastard like Stradlater”: they both have“really good ones”.

And who is Stradlater? A jock, a frat boy in the making, and apparently a date rapist. Holden recalls the“terrific silence in the back of the car” after Stradlater ignored a girl's pleas that he stop. Holden was sickened, but he failed to intervene, and his account of his own sexual conduct plays as a humblebrag:“The trouble with me is, I stop. Most guys don't. I can't help it.”

He would still rather room with a sexual predator than with someone whose subpar luggage makes him feel awkward.

Yet readers inclined to call Holden out will find, on closer inspection, that the novel anticipates their criticisms – to an extent. Salinger's skill is such that Holden's patchy self-awareness, hypocrisy and“phony” conduct are betrayed page after page, in the gap between his professed tastes and opinions and his actual behaviour and habits of consumption. He doesn't seem to appreciate that if you go through the motions of necking with some“awful phony” girl because it's polite, then you are being phony. And for someone who scorns“the goddam movies”, Holden seems to have seen an awful lot of them.

The book both loves and skewers its protagonist, who exhibits a very believable mix of self-deprecation and utter obliviousness to his flaws and limitations. In Chapter One, Holden complains of Ackley, an unhygienic schoolmate who habitually intrudes on his privacy.“You're right in my goddam light,” he repeatedly tells Ackley, wishing he would“take the hint” and stop touching things, or standing over him. Yet within a few pages, we see Holden subjecting his roommate Stradlater to exactly the same thing in the shower-room:

Holden is also sitting on Stradlater's towel, but we only learn this through the dialogue. The“excitement” he mentions is key: this is less a lack of self-awareness than mania. He can't help himself even when he hears himself.

Holden says he hates showoffs – he is especially down on Ernie, a“big fat colored guy that plays the piano” in a Greenwich Village nightclub – but he reveals himself to be, if not a showoff, then a compulsive exhibitionist.

The novel can be wonderfully subtle in creating critical distance on this front. In one Manhattan bar scene, Holden meets up with a former schoolmate, who interrupts Holden's intense questioning:“Oh God! [...] Is this going to be a typical Caulfield conversation?”

Here, as elsewhere, it's left to the reader – who by this point has been talked at by Holden for several chapters – to connect Holden's histrionics with a painful backstory he betrays only in passing. This might take more than one reading.

How to read Holden

Novelist Dana Czapnik recalls how The Catcher in the Rye“changed each time” she read it at different ages. Reacting in her early twenties against her teenaged identification with Holden, she came back around in her late thirties to appreciate the subtleties of Salinger's craft from a writer's perspective.

She offers would-be readers of the novel advice I thoroughly endorse: if it's not too late, read it early in life – as part of a varied literary diet – then read it again after a couple of decades, and see how the text has transformed.

My own experience with The Catcher in the Rye is one I wish everyone could share, because no novel I have read better demonstrates the extent to which a book's meaning and literary merit depend on the evolving exchange between text and reader. If you want the wonder of opening the same book and finding a completely different story, with a very different protagonist, then here's the ideal way to approach Salinger's novel.

First, when you're about Holden Caulfield's age, you should read it uncritically – or rather, you should be critical the way Holden is. You should share his dismissal of the adult world and the popular kids as phony, and so on. You should feel“seen”. You may or may not leave this first encounter wanting a peaked red hunting cap with earflaps.

Then, about ten years later - ideally after imbibing some cultural theory, preferably Marxist, but feminist or critical race theory will do - you should re-read the novel and feel appalled you read it so naively. Can't this whinging teen get a grip? Were you like that? This should be a cursory, impatient reading - surface-level dismissal fixated on what the novel is not: searing critique of racial injustice or capitalism.

You should never admit to your peers that you ever liked the novel. This will be“phony”, but never mind, you've grown used to the transactional nature of friendship, and disdaining Salinger is social capital.

Then, another ten to 15 years later, reread it once more, this time bringing low expectations from the second reading, so you can't be disappointed. Ideally, you've got a bit of teaching or parenting or other caring or mentoring experience by this point, but any kind of mature life experience will do. Now you don't identify or sympathise with Holden, but nor do you hate him, or your younger self for having seen anything in him. No, this time, you see more clearly the ways in which he is bereft, as well as tremendously privileged.

Holden's understated admission that his mother“hasn't felt too healthy since Allie died” is one of several moments that reveal how his parents have withdrawn into alcoholism and overwork in the wake of his little brother's death. Sure, there are far worse problems to have. Material privilege can insulate Holden from many hardships, but it cannot bring Allie back or secure the attentive care of his parents.

You recognise how avoidance is actually central to the novel's structure, as well as its style. The novel is not plot-driven: Holden's wanderings have no destination beyond postponing his return to his family's Upper East Side apartment.

Holden's enviable freedom of movement becomes legible as neglect. The book once encouraged the teenaged plaint“my parents don't understand me”, but now that you or your friends have kids, you find yourself making connections with contemporary debates about how closely parents should monitor what their children get up to online. (You're becoming a bit of a fuddy-duddy, and maybe a little bourgeois.)

You may not endorse Holden's complaints, but now you read them symptomatically. The tone of his narration is remarkably complex, as it oscillates between bravado and despair, one moment defensively ironic, the next instant raw:“I felt so lonesome, all of a sudden. I almost wished I was dead.”

You think: hormones. You might even invoke all that“still-developing-frontal-lobe” neurological crap. And maybe, on this reading, the novel becomes funny again.

As for how Holden squanders his educational opportunities, you notice those opportunities hardly seem designed to foster the kind of critical thinking or systemic critique you found wanting last time, and that your own education equipped you to apply. A glimpse of his sister Phoebe's schoolwork betrays the establishment bias of the Caulfield children's schooling, including in its treatment of American history:“What has our government done to make life easier for the Alaskan eskimos? look it up for tomorrow!!!”

The 'crazy cliff'

Another thing Holden's upbringing hasn't supplied is a model of masculinity that would enable him to express distress or mental health concerns, let alone challenge his peers' behaviour. He doesn't even have a vocabulary to talk about problems of consent, peer pressure or what we would now call“toxic masculinity”.

Now you've learned to read Holden's experience as socio-historically specific, the novel's depiction of dilemmas arising from gender norms, circa 1950, seems more insightful than irritating.

Holden actually admits to having a“lousy vocabulary”, and“lousy” itself is one of the words he uses ad absurdum. He applies it with unsettling evenness of tone to both minor irritants (say, someone's hairstyle) and horrors (such as sexual assault). Among the things he mentions but doesn't want to talk about is his own experience of sexual molestation -“perverty stuff” - from childhood.

You now feel a little protective towards him, which is ironic, given how Holden imagines himself as a protector. Holden loves to tell us what drives him crazy or makes him“want to puke”, but there are some things he reveres and longs to preserve. Among the things that“kill him” - high praise in Holden-speak - are examples of smart, fun-loving children being inventive, spontaneous and occasionally wise as they innocently try on maturity.

Yet Holden is doing something similar himself, naively performing sophistication. His attempt to play the debonair ladies' man to a group of older women makes them giggle.

For all his disillusionment and“millions of gray hairs”, Holden is, by his own admission, immature (“I act quite young for my age sometimes”) and he doesn't want to grow up. The Catcher in the Rye is less a coming-of-age story than a fable of arrested development. Holden is terrified of change, and he idealises innocence. His fantasy of becoming the“catcher in the rye” - saving children as they fall off the“crazy cliff” into adulthood - is the only career he can imagine for himself. That this fantasy rests on a mistaken lyric, and is corrected by his perceptive preteen sister Phoebe, is telling.

When Phoebe calls Holden out on his negativity and voices some of the readers' frustration, the inadequacy of the cliff metaphor stands out and the novel's title looks ironic. Life is not a single, simple fall from childhood innocence into adulthood. Holden exemplifies uneven and recursive development; the novel shows children already touched by pain and knowledge, just as young adults retain elements of innocence and play.

More implicitly, Holden's fear of growing up aligns with a wider American fantasy of historical innocence. He is drawn to a diorama in the American Museum of Natural History because“everything always stayed right where it was”. Whenever you returned, he says,“that Eskimo would still be just finished catching those two fish” and“that squaw with the naked bosom would still be weaving that same blanket”.

Holden shares Huck Finn's fantasy of retreating to a cabin in the woods, and his investment in this static tableau of a mythologised pre-Columbian past suggests a wish to escape not only adulthood but his place in history. His casual reference to the museum as“the one with the Indians” remains jarring, but now you realise it forms part of the novel's critique of the complacencies that structure Holden's worldview.

Art and life

This third reading goes some way towards redeeming the novel from charges of social disengagement, as you recognise how it puts Holden's flaws on display and lets us glimpse possible causes. But there remain some stumbling blocks if you want to champion The Catcher in the Rye.

Here's the real spoiler alert, which should govern all three readings: if you have trouble separating the art from the artist, you will spoil the novel for yourself if you read about Salinger's personal life in the decades following its publication.

Holden himself seems to have that trouble. Notwithstanding his limited vocabulary, Salinger's protagonist is a wide reader, and the books he likes best are those that leave him wishing the author was a“terrific friend” he could call up on the phone.

Holden's desire for personal connection with favourite authors is somewhat ironic, given his creator's infamous avoidance of his fans. Salinger was no more keen to tell people his“whole goddam autobiography” than his young hero: he engaged in multiple legal battles to protect his privacy and published nothing from 1965 up to his death in 2010, aged 91.

Despite his reclusiveness, enough biographical information has emerged to convince me that Salinger was“not the kind of a guy I'd want to call up” (as Holden says of William Somerset Maugham ). Reassessments of The Catcher in the Rye in recent decades have been complicated by a biographical backlash over Salinger's relationships with much younger women.

The best-documented case is Joyce Maynard. In 1972, Salinger was 53 when he contacted the 18-year-old Yale freshman after reading her New York Times Magazine cover essay, An Eighteen-Year-Old Looks Back on Life. Already a writer for Seventeen magazine, Maynard was a genuinely precocious teenager, cast almost overnight as a spokeswoman for a generation prematurely world-weary and disillusioned. In contrast, Salinger was 32 when Catcher appeared.

After reading her work, Salinger clearly felt like calling her up. He initiated a correspondence and after they exchanged around 25 letters, Maynard left her studies at Yale, giving up a full scholarship, and moved into his New Hampshire home.

Maynard's later account of their months together in her memoir At Home in the World makes queasy reading. She has since described herself explicitly as having been“groomed”, and reports that more than a dozen other women subsequently contacted her with similar collections of letters Salinger had written them when they were teenagers.

Once you know this history, some of the novel's most sympathetic features seem tainted. Holden's protectiveness towards children and his vigilance about predatory older men acquire a sinister dissonance. His desire to preserve a sexless girl-next-door image of young women to whom he feels a connection looks more troubling still. Salinger starts to look like the biggest phony of all, working through something problematic under cover of fiction.

Maynard herself rejects the idea that Salinger's biography should determine how we read his work.“There is art, and there are artists. Let's not confuse the two,” she concluded in a 2013 New York Times essay.

Perhaps one reason to keep reading The Catcher in the Rye is that it helps us to grapple with these complexities. It raises difficult questions about canon formation and the relationship between a work and its creator, as well as changing critical fashions over time, the historical contingency of literary value judgements and how they inflect our personal opinions.

The novel's stature makes it hard to simply ignore. Its influence has become part of literary history. As novelist Tod Goldberg points out:“there's a line that can be drawn from Catcher to every popular YA novel that exists today.”

I'm pretty sure I will read it at least once more, just to catch myself out on everything I missed this time around. Once I do, I'll probably wish I could change everything I've just written.