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Vaeno Wayne Vigulu

Vaeno Wayne Vigulu


2026-10-01 03:09:22
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Solomon Islands National University
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Vaeno Wayne Vigulu has a background in plantation forestry, agroforestry, biodiversity and sustainable development.

Experience
  • –present Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Solomon Islands National University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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