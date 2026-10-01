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Vaeno Wayne Vigulu
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Solomon Islands National University
Vaeno Wayne Vigulu has a background in plantation forestry, agroforestry, biodiversity and sustainable development.Experience
- –present Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Solomon Islands National University
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