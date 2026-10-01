Moldova Summons Russian Ambassador After Drones Fall
Russia's Ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, has been summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry following the fall of unidentified drones on the territory of the republic, Moldova's Foreign Ministry press service reported.
Moldova's Defense Ministry said that on September 30, the country's airspace was violated by three unmanned aerial vehicles, two of which fell on Moldovan territory.
According to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, the drones fell and exploded.
"The accredited Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Chisinau is being summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, October 1," the ministry said in a statement.
Image: Mikhay Karaush / Ria Novosti
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment