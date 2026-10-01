Kremlin: Dmitriev Briefs Putin On Talks With US Reps

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives regular updates on Special Envoy for Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev's negotiations with the diplomatic representatives from the United States.

Commenting on Dmitriev's most recent meeting with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff in New York, Peskov described it as a "very positive process." He added that "working-level contacts with American representatives are continuing."

Dmitriev reportedly met with Witkoff and Kushner during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss possible solutions to the crisis in Ukraine. Meanwhile, it was alleged that he had met with representatives of the US Treasury and Energy departments.