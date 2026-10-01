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Trump: We Will Soon Be Filling Up Our Oil Reserves

Trump: We Will Soon Be Filling Up Our Oil Reserves


2026-10-01 03:08:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump underlined on Thursday that the country will soon be filling up its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR), adding that Washington is "taking a tremendous amount of oil out." In an interview with Time magazine, Trump reiterated that the US has a "very good relationship" with Venezuela.

"When [former US] President [George] Bush knocked out Iraq, everybody got fired. There was nobody to run it. I did the opposite. I didn't fire the police. I didn't fire the armies. I didn't fire. And [Venezuelan Acting President] Delcy [Rodriguez] was the one that was in charge of things. We work well together. Even now. They could have elections," he commented.

Talking about elections in Venezuela, he mentioned that while he wants to see that, "it's so raw now... I just think it's too soon."

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