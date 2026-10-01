Middle Corridor Enters New Phase Of Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A regional forum titled "Middle Corridor: The Next Stage", organized by the World Bank Group, is being held in Georgia to discuss ways to unlock the Middle Corridor's full economic potential.

Representatives of governments, the private sector, international organizations and other stakeholders from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Türkiye are participating in the forum.

As part of the event, the World Bank presented a report titled "Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route." The report assesses challenges facing trade flows, infrastructure, logistics efficiency and sectoral policies along the Middle Corridor, while outlining priority actions for governments and the private sector.

The report also examines nine countries involved in the Middle Corridor and assesses how coordinated investments, reforms and stronger institutions could transform the route into a more competitive and sustainable trade corridor by 2040.

The document emphasizes that the Middle Corridor has the potential to become a driving force for trade between Asia and Europe, economic diversification and regional integration. However, its long-term success will depend not only on building new infrastructure but also on improving the corridor's overall efficiency.