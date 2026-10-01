Azerbaijan, Greece Strengthen Energy Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Greece have discussed expanding cooperation in energy, transport, trade, investment and emerging technologies during the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission on economic, industrial and technological cooperation in Athens.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Theoharis Theoharis.

The participants highlighted the contribution of a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York last September, as well as political consultations held in Athens in May, to the development of bilateral relations.

The growing role of Azerbaijan in Europe's energy security, the development of the Middle Corridor, and new energy and transport links were described as creating further opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting noted that bilateral trade increased by 27.6 percent in 2025 and by 25.35 percent in the first half of this year. The sides discussed increasing mutual investments, promoting direct links between the private sectors and encouraging joint projects.

In this regard, the importance of the Azerbaijan-Greece Business Forum held on the sidelines of the meeting was emphasized.

The discussions covered cooperation in trade, business and investment, industry, small and medium-sized enterprises, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, digital technologies, the environment and customs.

In the energy sector, the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector in strengthening Europe's energy security and diversifying gas supplies was highlighted.

Azerbaijan exported 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Greece in 2025 and approximately 700 million cubic meters in the first eight months of this year.

Since the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became operational, a total of 6 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas has been delivered to Greece, while 61.4 billion cubic meters has been supplied to European countries.

Azerbaijan also provided information on projects aimed at developing its renewable energy potential and establishing green energy links between the Caspian region and Europe. Given Greece's role in the energy system of Southeastern Europe, the sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in green energy, electricity infrastructure and regional connectivity, energy efficiency and hydrogen.

In transport and logistics, the meeting noted that transit cargo transportation between the two countries increased by around 90 percent last year.

Against the backdrop of the Middle Corridor's growing importance, the sides exchanged views on developing connectivity between the South Caucasus, Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, expanding port and maritime cooperation, and establishing direct air links.

The parties also emphasized the importance of encouraging Greek companies to make greater use of investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, including those offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone.