EU, Ukraine Agree On Means To Cover Budget Needs For This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a joint statement by the European Commission and Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, through coordinated joint efforts, we have identified the means to cover Ukraine's budget and defense needs for 2026," the parties said.

They also reconfirmed the steps needed to ensure their timely release.

For 2027, the parties agreed to move forward swiftly with the allocation of EUR 45 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan, subject to the established conditions.

"We will also begin work on identifying additional budgetary and defense needs," the joint statement said.

All parties agreed that other partners should also fulfill their financial commitments and step up their efforts in light of the significant challenges facing Ukraine.

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The parties also agreed today to meet monthly to coordinate joint efforts to cover Ukraine's financial needs.

"Our dialogue with the European Commission has delivered good results in addressing Ukraine's financial and defense needs for 2026 and 2027. We have agreed on the format, timeline, and steps needed to ensure full coverage. Going forward, we will coordinate this work and align our actions every month, ensuring continuous coordination," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

He expressed gratitude to all European partners and said that additional decisions to strengthen Ukraine were currently being prepared.