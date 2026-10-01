Police Receive No Reports Of Assassination Attempt On Fire Point Chief Shtilierman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Police said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The National Police of Ukraine has not received any reports regarding this incident at this time," the agency said.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv region police said they had no such information either.

First combat test of Freyja anti-ballistic system expected in 2027 – Fire Point CEO

Earlier, journalist Sergey Auslender wrote on his Telegram channel that an alleged assassination attempt had been made on the Fire Point chief near Kyiv.

Citing his source, he claimed that Shtilierman had allegedly sustained minor injuries, that one of his guards had allegedly been killed, and that the attackers had allegedly been eliminated.

Photo: Suspilne News/Maksym Kamieniev