Tochytskyi: 15 More Ratifications Needed To Launch Claims Commission For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Mykola Tochytskyi, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent on the sidelines of the PACE session in Strasbourg.

"We would like this process to move faster and more efficiently. Since our previous meeting, the agreement has been signed by 40 countries and the EU, but only ten have ratified it. We need at least 25 ratifications for it to enter into force," the diplomat said.

According to him, the main reason for the delay is the different domestic procedures for approving international documents. In some countries, ratification requires several parliamentary stages and may depend on the electoral cycle.

"For example, in one of the Scandinavian countries, the law must pass through two successive compositions of parliament: first it is approved by one parliament, then elections are held, and only after a vote by the newly elected parliament does the document enter into force. Therefore, it is necessary to take into account not only the procedures but also what the political climate will be in the next parliament," Tochytskyi said.

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At the same time, he said, around ten countries have already assured the Ukrainian side that they will complete ratification in the near future.

He added that the chairmanship of the Conference of Participants of the Register of Damage for Ukraine had passed from the United Kingdom to Sweden, so the Swedish ambassador is now working with Ukraine and other signatory states to speed up the ratification process.

Tochytskyi also drew attention to the imbalance between progress in the work of the Register of Damage for Ukraine, which has already opened all categories of claims, and the delay in completing the establishment of the entire compensation mechanism under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

"The number of claims submitted does not correspond to the actual scale of the damage. There are many more people who have suffered, including our fellow citizens. For every citizen who has suffered damage, the main question is when compensation will be paid. So, of course, people expect to see at least the first actual payment. Until that happens, confidence in the mechanism will not grow," he added.

As reported, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Germany would complete the ratification of its accession to the International Claims Commission for Ukraine by the end of 2026 and was working to establish a Special Tribunal for Russia's Crime of Aggression against Ukraine as soon as possible.