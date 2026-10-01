Zelensky Shows First Combat Use Of Ukraine's FP-7 Tactical Ballistic Missile
"Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile. FP-7. First combat use. Thank you for the result. Next up: production," Zelensky said.
Earlier, Zelensky said that targets had been hit in the Black Sea, including the launch and storage site of attack drones in Russia's Oryol region, an oil facility in the Samara region, and a supply depot of Russian forces in the Bryansk region.Read also: Flamingo leaves Russia with no safe rear area -- FirePoint CEO
Photo: Screenshot from Fire Point video
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment