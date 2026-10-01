Zelensky Shows First Combat Use Of Ukraine's FP-7 Tactical Ballistic Missile

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

"Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile. FP-7. First combat use. Thank you for the result. Next up: production," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that targets had been hit in the Black Sea, including the launch and storage site of attack drones in Russia's Oryol region, an oil facility in the Samara region, and a supply depot of Russian forces in the Bryansk region.

Flamingo leaves Russia with no safe rear area -- FirePoint CEO

Photo: Screenshot from Fire Point video