Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Buk-M3 SAM System, Akatsiya Self-Propelled Gun In Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Combat operations by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Operators carry out combat missions every day, using modern technologies for reconnaissance and engaging enemy targets.

"In the Luhansk region, a Buk-M3 SAM system, a radar station, a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and an armored combat vehicle belonging to Russian invaders were detected and struck," the statement said.

Targets hit in Black Sea and three Russian regions, Zelensky says

Earlier reports said that on September 30 and early on October 1, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a Russian UAV storage and launch site near Donetsk and an ammunition depot in the Luhansk region.