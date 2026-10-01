Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Buk-M3 SAM System, Akatsiya Self-Propelled Gun In Luhansk Region
Combat operations by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Operators carry out combat missions every day, using modern technologies for reconnaissance and engaging enemy targets.
"In the Luhansk region, a Buk-M3 SAM system, a radar station, a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and an armored combat vehicle belonging to Russian invaders were detected and struck," the statement said.Read also: Targets hit in Black Sea and three Russian regions, Zelensky says
Earlier reports said that on September 30 and early on October 1, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a Russian UAV storage and launch site near Donetsk and an ammunition depot in the Luhansk region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment