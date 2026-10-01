Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 78 Out Of 97 Russian Drones On Oct 1
Between 06:30 and 18:00 on October 1, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 97 strike UAVs, including 66 jet-powered drones, as well as Gerberas and other types of drones.
According to preliminary data, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 78 UAVs, including 55 jet-powered drones.Read also: Ukrainian MiG-29 hit by enemy missile, pilot killed
The Ukrainian Air Force noted that as of 18:00, around ten attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace and urged people not to ignore air raid alerts.
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