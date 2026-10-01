Border Guards Open 'Heavenly Watch' Memorial On Zmiinyi Island

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

The memorial was erected in memory of all special forces soldiers who gave their lives in battles for Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service said.

"Zmiinyi is an island with a centuries-old history and incredible mythology dating back to long before our era. In modern history, it is a place of strength, charged with the spirit of the Ukrainian border guard who gave the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, its direction, raised the morale of the Ukrainian army, and showed the whole world our national character and readiness to fight the aggressor. The famous phrase instantly spread around the world and continues to carry its strength to this day," the statement said.

Zelensky congratulates Ukraine's defenders from frontline command post

The State Border Guard Service recalled that Bile is a settlement on the island that was occupied in February 2022, liberated by the Defense Forces in the summer of the same year, and is unfortunately now completely destroyed by the enemy's missile and drone strikes, which continue to this day.

Today, Ukrainian border guards continue their combat duty in the Black Sea waters and, at enormous cost, protect the first meters of the state's sacred borders.

As reported, on October 1, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine and Cossacks Day, which coincides with the Christian Feast of the Protection of the Holy Mother of God. Ukraine also marks Veterans Day today.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine