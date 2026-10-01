Russians Attack Pavlohrad Second Time Since Morning, Administrative Building On Fire
"The enemy has attacked Pavlohrad again. A fire broke out. An administrative building in the city center caught fire," he wrote.
Information about casualties is being clarified.Read also: Russian drones strike near support structure of Kyiv's South Bridge
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the morning, injuring three people.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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