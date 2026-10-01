Russians Attack Pavlohrad Second Time Since Morning, Administrative Building On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has attacked Pavlohrad again. A fire broke out. An administrative building in the city center caught fire," he wrote.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

Russian drones strike near support structure of Kyiv's South Bridge

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the morning, injuring three people.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine