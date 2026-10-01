Unexploded Drone Warhead Removed From School In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv police said this on Facebook.

"A Geran-4 unmanned aerial vehicle struck the wall of a stairwell between the second and third floors of an educational institution in the Solomianskyi district. The students and school administration were in a shelter," the statement said.

During an inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers determined that the warhead, weighing approximately 50 kilograms, had pierced the floor structure between the levels and fallen onto the stairs.

Russian forces strike Pavlohrad, three people injured

According to specialists, had it detonated, the explosion could have caused the collapse of all four floors of the building. Bomb disposal experts removed the munition and transported it to a training ground for subsequent disposal.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone struck a school building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district on the morning of October 1, causing a fire.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine