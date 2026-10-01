Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 30 Times Since Morning, Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

The enemy used drones, artillery and a glide bomb.

In Pavlohrad, an administrative building was damaged and fires broke out. Three people were hospitalized. A 67-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

In Nikopol District, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

A business, a hotel, private houses, passenger cars and a truck were damaged.

In Synelnykove District, the Bohynivka and Mykolaivka communities came under attack, damaging private homes.

A fire broke out in Dnipro.

Russians attack Pavlohrad second time since morning, administrative building on fire

As Ukrinform reported, from the evening of September 30 through the morning of October 1, Russian forces attacked Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk Region more than ten times with drones, killing a civilian.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration