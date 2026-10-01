Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 30 Times Since Morning, Four Injured
The enemy used drones, artillery and a glide bomb.
In Pavlohrad, an administrative building was damaged and fires broke out. Three people were hospitalized. A 67-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.
In Nikopol District, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.
A business, a hotel, private houses, passenger cars and a truck were damaged.
In Synelnykove District, the Bohynivka and Mykolaivka communities came under attack, damaging private homes.
A fire broke out in Dnipro.Read also: Russians attack Pavlohrad second time since morning, administrative building on fire
As Ukrinform reported, from the evening of September 30 through the morning of October 1, Russian forces attacked Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk Region more than ten times with drones, killing a civilian.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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