Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Friday
“Tomorrow, Friday, no consumption restrictions are planned,” the company said.
The company urged consumers to shift their use of high-power appliances to the period from 10:00 to 16:00.
Ukrenergo noted that the situation in the power system could change as a result of Russian attacks and advised people to follow announcements on the official pages of Ukrenergo and regional electricity distribution companies.Read also: Emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv, replaced with scheduled blackouts
As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of October 1, Ukrenergo canceled the previously announced electricity outage schedules.
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