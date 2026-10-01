Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Friday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Telegram.

“Tomorrow, Friday, no consumption restrictions are planned,” the company said.

The company urged consumers to shift their use of high-power appliances to the period from 10:00 to 16:00.

Ukrenergo noted that the situation in the power system could change as a result of Russian attacks and advised people to follow announcements on the official pages of Ukrenergo and regional electricity distribution companies.

Emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv, replaced with scheduled blackouts

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of October 1, Ukrenergo canceled the previously announced electricity outage schedules.