Can Tribal Jirga Bring PTI And PML-N To The Table?
The jirga met Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Engineer Amir Muqam and discussed issues concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal areas.
Former governor Shaukatullah Khan said the meetings with both the federal and provincial governments had raised hopes that the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would eventually sit together for dialogue.
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He said the jirga was making efforts to bring the federal and provincial governments to the negotiating table so that outstanding issues could be resolved through talks.
The jirga included tribal elders from Bajaur, including former KP governor Engineer Shaukatullah Khan, Malik Sultan Zaib, Malik Muhammad Ayaz, Malik Wali of Kamar Mamund, Malik Bahadur Shah Utman Khel, Malik Hafizur Rehman Salarzai, Malik Nadir, Haji Sabdar Haji Safi, Manan, Malik Ahmad Mohmand, Malik Abdul Razzaq Afridi, Malik Inam Mohmand Safi, Malik Ayaz Mohmand and Malik Sher Azam Khan Salarzai.
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