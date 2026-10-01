Jordan Condemns Houthi Drone Attack On Power Distribution Station In Madinah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Thursday condemned a Houthi militia drone attack targeting a power distribution station in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, describing the attack as a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity, as well as a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its full support for any measures the Kingdom takes to protect its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// MF