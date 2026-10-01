Army Chief Visits Airport Security, Protection Directorate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Al-Harasisi visited the Airport Security and Protection Directorate on Thursday, where he was received by the director and a number of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

Maj. Gen. Al-Harasisi was briefed on the directorate's duties and responsibilities, the progress of its training programs, its level of operational readiness, and future plans currently being implemented.

He also reviewed security and protection protocols applied at airports, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of operations and maintaining security and safety in coordination with relevant authorities and institutions.

At the conclusion of the visit, Maj. Gen. Al-Harasisi stressed the importance of providing passengers with all possible services and facilities, reflecting the high level of professionalism in carrying out assigned duties and enhancing the institutional image of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, while aligning with the nature of joint operations with entities working at airports.

//Petra// MF