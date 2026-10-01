Jordan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Enhancing Environmental, Climate Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra)-- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman on Thursday met with Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley to discuss ways of enhancing environmental and climate cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and exchanging expertise and experiences on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, convened at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two countries in addressing environmental and climate challenges, and explored opportunities to advance joint efforts in climate change and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable natural resource management.

They also discussed the importance of enhancing Arab coordination on environmental and climate issues and unifying efforts at international forums to support Arab positions, mobilize the funding and resources needed to implement environmental and climate programs and projects, and strengthen Arab countries' capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The meeting also addressed a number of environmental and climate issues of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in sustainable natural resource management, ecosystem protection, and mitigating the impacts of climate change, in support of the two countries' efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The two sides underscored the importance of maintaining communication and coordination between relevant authorities in both countries and developing environmental and climate cooperation in a manner that serves their common interests, supports joint Arab action, and contributes to addressing the environmental and climate challenges facing the region.

//Petra// MF