Nine Years Of Training At Home: Top Personal Trainers From Rodandac Helps Singapore Seniors Stay Strong, Steady And Independent

MENAFN - GetNews)"Personal Trainer Andrew Lau from Rodandac guiding a senior with his weight training"Rodandac, a Singapore mobile personal training company founded in 2017, brings one-to-one training to seniors at home. NSCA-certified trainers adapt each session to the client's pace, with a focus on balance, low-impact strength and everyday movement. The company has delivered over 6,000 sessions to more than 1,250 clients and holds a 4.6 rating from 46 Google reviews. Clients start with a paid 60-minute trial, booked on WhatsApp.

SINGAPORE - October 1, 2026 - Rodandac, a Singapore mobile personal training company founded in 2017, is raising awareness of its personal training for elderly and seniors. Trainers travel to the client's home or condo gym, so older adults can train without the trip to a gym.

The pace is set by the client. Each trainer first takes time to understand the client's needs and abilities. Sessions are then built around balance, posture and the strength needed for daily tasks such as climbing stairs or getting up from a chair. Nothing is rushed, and every session adapts to how the client feels that day.

Sessions for seniors focus on:



Balance and stability work to support steady walking

Low-impact strength exercises using body weight or light equipment

Mobility and posture work for everyday movement Simple nutrition guidance that fits the client's routine and food culture

What to expect. Each session runs for 60 minutes. Clients choose where to train: at home, in a condo gym or at a nearby park. Seniors with existing medical conditions are advised to check with their doctor before starting.

"Many of the seniors we train simply want to keep doing things on their own, like going to the market or playing with their grandchildren. Our job is to help them feel steady and confident while they do it. We move at their pace, never ours," said Andrew Lau, Owner and Chief PT, Rodandac.

Trial and pricing. New clients start with a paid 60-minute trial session. Rates depend on the trainer matched and are confirmed on WhatsApp.

Booking. Sessions are held at a location the client chooses. To book a trial, message Rodandac on WhatsApp at +65 9380 2414 or visit rodandac.

About Rodandac

Rodandac is a Singapore mobile personal training company founded in 2017. Its NSCA-certified trainers travel to clients' homes, condo gyms and offices, with programmes for weight loss, muscle growth, seniors and women. The team has delivered more than 6,000 sessions to over 1,250 clients and holds a 4.6 rating from 46 Google reviews. Learn more at rodandac.

NSCA is a registered trademark of the National Strength and Conditioning Association.