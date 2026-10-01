Creative Enzymes Expands Industrial Enzyme Production Services To Meet Growing Commercial Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)Creative Enzymes, a CDMO specializing in enzymes, today announced the expansion of its Industrial Enzyme Production service, providing end-to-end enzyme production to a wide range of markets including Food & Beverage, Chemical Processing, Life Sciences, and Environmental Management. With deep understanding of microbiology and biochemistry, and expertise in bioprocess engineering, Creative Enzymes produces enzymes at commercial levels, with experience and capacity spanning research-grade grams to commercial tons.

Challenges in Large-Scale Enzyme Production

Producing enzymes at commercial scale faces several challenges, including low expression levels, instability during processing, and inefficiencies in purification and recovery. These factors can negatively affect overall productivity and increase production costs. Industrial enzymes typically require high activity, stability under temperature and pH extremes, and low cost. Meeting these requirements demands an integrated approach that combines strain development, fermentation optimization, and downstream processing expertise.

Strategies for Enzyme Production

In addition to its core services, Creative Enzymes offers cell production services to address challenges such as low productivity and instability. By combining traditional cell biology with genetic engineering and synthetic biology techniques, the company develops more productive cells for enzyme production. These strategies aim to improve protein yield, folding efficiency, secretion capacity, and overall production stability under industrial fermentation conditions.

Manufacturing: From Feasibility to Finish and Fill

Creative Enzymes assists with the entire process of Industrial Enzyme Production, including evaluation of production potential, trial fermentations, product analysis and qualification, process development and optimization, scale-up, purification, and final product preparation. Its facilities span research/gram scale to large/ton scale production. Prior to each production run, the company evaluates the process and technology, and thoroughly documents Quality and Quality Control procedures.

Achievements

Increasing the production of extracellular amylase from Thermus thermophilus HB8 by enhancing culture conditions resulted in titers of 76 U/mL. The amylase is stable at 80 °C and exhibits optimal activity at pH 9.0 and 80 °C (Akassou & Groleau, 2018). This case demonstrates the critical role of precise culture condition optimization in achieving industrially viable enzyme production levels.

About Creative Enzymes

Creative Enzymes is a specialty biotechnology company providing customized contract development and manufacturing services of industrial biocatalysts and enzymes, as well as production of enzymes for research and industrial uses. The company serves clients across food and beverage, chemical processing, life sciences, and environmental management sectors. Learn more at .

For research and industrial use only. Not intended for personal medicinal use.

References

Akassou M, Groleau D. Optimization of the production of an extracellular and thermostable amylolytic enzyme by Thermus thermophilus HB8 and basic characterization. Extremophiles. 2018;22(2):189-202. doi:10.1007/s00792-017-0987-2