Creative Enzymes Debuts AI-Powered Enzyme Services, Cutting Enzyme Development Timelines

MENAFN - GetNews)Creative Enzymes, a biotechnology company specializing in enzyme technology, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Enzyme Services, a suite of computational and experimental solutions that accelerate enzyme discovery, design, and industrial application.

The Challenge

Classic methods for enzyme design and engineering rely on large-scale screening and numerous cycles of design and testing. As the complexity of biological systems and target molecules increases, these approaches become increasingly inefficient and resource-intensive.

AI for Enzyme Design and Development

Creative Enzymes applies AI across enzyme design and development in several ways, including sequence and structure analysis, mutation suggestion, protein function prediction, enzyme design, and biocatalysis. These capabilities are delivered through the company's AI-Powered Enzyme Services, which span enzyme engineering, structural analysis, synthetic biology, and industrial applications.

AI-Assisted Directed Evolution

Directed evolution of enzymes traditionally depends on random mutagenesis and high-throughput screening of millions of variants. Creative Enzymes' AI-Assisted Directed Evolution replaces random mutagenesis with intelligent library design. Computational methods predict high-impact mutations and prioritize variants before they reach the bench, reducing library sizes by 100–1000×. Focused libraries of 50–500 variants replace traditional libraries of millions, and hit rates improve proportionally. In most projects, the desired activity is achieved within three to four Design-Build-Test-Learn cycles.

Generative AI Enzyme Design

Creative Enzymes also offers Generative AI Enzyme Design, which enables the de novo creation of enzymes unconstrained by evolutionary history. Using deep learning methodologies such as diffusion models, variational autoencoders, and transformer architectures, the platform generates novel enzymes for specific catalytic functions. These designed enzymes can catalyze chemical reactions under extreme conditions or perform tasks that no natural enzyme can accomplish.

Integration of Multiple Technologies

By combining artificial intelligence with experimental research, Creative Enzymes significantly reduces the repetitive and labor-intensive tasks associated with enzyme design. Through the combined effort of its AI, design, and research teams, alongside laboratory personnel, the company shortens development timelines for biocatalysts across pharmaceutical, industrial, and research markets.

AI and Experimental Research Hand in Hand

Creative Enzymes aims to reduce development timelines for biocatalysts by using artificial intelligence and then validating its findings through experimental research. "Artificial intelligence and experimental research work best in harmony," said Dr. Charles, Head of Purification Sciences at Creative Enzymes. "Together, they help us achieve our ultimate goal: creating biological catalysts faster."

About Creative Enzymes

Creative Enzymes is a New York-based biotechnology company providing enzymes, probiotics, extracts, coenzymes, and related products for research and industrial use, alongside custom enzyme engineering and manufacturing services. The company serves academic, commercial, and government laboratories worldwide.