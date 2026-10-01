VETCNC Announces Expansion Of Online CNC Manufacturing Services For Global OEM Projects

New York - October 1st, 2 026 - Custom CNC machining service provider VETCNC today announced the expansion of its online CNC manufacturing services for OEMs, equipment manufacturers, engineers, and procurement teams worldwide. The initiative is designed to make it easier for overseas customers to submit drawings, discuss technical requirements, and communicate directly with manufacturing teams throughout custom CNC machining projects.

VETCNC supports projects ranging from prototyping and low-volume production to full-scale manufacturing. Through online project communication, as well as virtual and in-person factory visits, overseas customers can gain greater visibility into the company's manufacturing capabilities and project progress.

From Prototyping to Production

VETCNC provides CNC milling, CNC turning, 5-axis CNC machining, precision CNC machining, and custom CNC machining services.

Customers can submit CAD models or engineering drawings and confirm material specifications, quantities, tolerances, surface finishes, inspection scope, and delivery requirements before production begins.

Supporting a Wide Range of Materials and Industrial Applications

VETCNC machines a variety of metals and engineering plastics, including aluminum alloys, stainless steel, steel, titanium alloys, brass, copper, Inconel, PEEK, POM, nylon, ABS, and PTFE.

These machining capabilities can support applications in aerospace, medical equipment, automotive, semiconductor equipment, and other industrial sectors, producing custom components such as housings, brackets, plates, shafts, bushings, flanges, manifold blocks, and other machined parts.

Simplifying Communication for Cross-Border CNC Machining Projects

For overseas customers, custom CNC machining projects typically require multiple technical details to be confirmed before production begins.

Through online communication, customers can submit CAD files or engineering drawings to VETCNC and provide requirements related to materials, quantities, tolerances, surface finishes, inspection, and delivery.

Once the machining approach and project details have been confirmed, production can begin, followed by inspection and delivery according to the agreed requirements.

This drawing-based communication process enables overseas OEMs, engineers, and procurement teams to move custom CNC machining projects forward more directly while reducing unnecessary steps in cross-border project communication.

About VETCNC

VETCNC is built on two generations of manufacturing experience, with the family manufacturing business beginning with Kevin's father's generation. Today, the family business operates multiple factories in China and maintains long-term relationships with a network of manufacturing partners.

Through VETCNC, Kevin aims to bring CNC manufacturing capabilities to customers worldwide, making it easier for overseas customers to communicate directly about drawings, machining requirements, and production needs.