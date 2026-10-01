Getmi Announces Availability Of OEM/ODM Laptop Services For Global Distributors

New York - October 1st, 2026 - GetMi, a computer brand owned by Shenzhen Great Asia Electronic Co., Ltd., announced that its laptop range and OEM/ODM services are available to global distributors, wholesalers, and companies selling laptops under their own brands. The services include hardware configuration, branding, software setup, and packaging.

Distributors supplying replacement laptops to business customers need to consider operating system compatibility following the end of Windows 10's standard support. Product selection also depends on local applications, keyboard layouts, and system languages. Samples let partners check configurations and packaging before committing to a bulk order.

Laptop Sizes and Configuration Options

The GetMi laptop range includes 14-inch, 15.6-inch, 16-inch, 17.3-inch, and 18.5-inch options for business, education, and everyday computing. Compact models suit customers who prioritize portability, while larger displays offer more room for office applications. Depending on the model, available features include backlit keyboards, fingerprint login, and different memory and storage configurations. Selected designs have two screens for specialized workflows. Distributors can compare models for different customer segments, while companies developing their own laptop brands can choose configurations that fit their product positioning.

OEM/ODM Customization Services

Customization requests can include processor selection, RAM, storage, product appearance, and logo application. Keyboard language, system language, startup branding, product labels, and retail boxes are also part of the discussion. GetMi reviews the requests and confirms which options are available for the selected model.

Sample Review and Production Process

Projects begin with a discussion of the target market, intended use, budget, and order quantity. GetMi then checks feasibility and prepares samples for review. Once the partner approves the specifications and branding details, the project can proceed to a trial order and mass production.

Product Portfolio and Partnership Inquiries

GetMi also supplies tablets, portable monitors, all-in-one PCs, and mini PCs. Partners can source products sold under the GetMi name or develop products under their own brands. Companies interested in either option can contact GetMi with their target market, preferred configurations, and estimated order quantities to discuss suitable products and the next steps.

About GetMi

GetMi is a factory-owned technology brand based in Shenzhen, China, backed by 19 years of electronics manufacturing experience. We specialize in laptops, tablet PCs, portable monitors, mini PCs, and all-in-one computers, delivering reliable and competitive products for distributors, schools, businesses, and emerging brands worldwide.