Collab Medspa Invites Scottsdale Community To Celebrate 10 Years At October 22 Anniversary Event

MENAFN - GetNews)"Shani McKee and Andrea Jefferson at Collab Medspa in Scottsdale, AZ"Woman-owned Scottsdale medspa will mark a decade in business with an open-house celebration featuring food, drinks, community partners, goodie bags and prize drawings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - October 1, 2026 - After 10 years of caring for skin, building relationships and growing alongside the Scottsdale community, Collab Medspa is inviting clients, friends and neighbors to celebrate with them.

The 100% woman-owned boutique medspa will host its 10-Year Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, October 22, from 5–7 p.m. at Collab Medspa, 10893 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 102, in Scottsdale.

The open-house-style celebration is open to the community with advance RSVP and will feature drinks, snacks, community partners, complimentary B12 shots while supplies last, goodie bags for the first 50 guests and a collection of prize drawings featuring aesthetic treatments, skincare and prizes from local businesses.

For co-owners and co-founders Andrea Jefferson and Shani McKee, however, the evening is about much more than celebrating a business milestone.

It's an opportunity to thank the people who helped make the past decade possible.

“We live and work in Scottsdale, and we enjoy every moment of being part of this community,” Jefferson said.“We are truly grateful for our Scottsdale and surrounding communities that have supported us, trusted us to care for their skin and allowed us to become a part of their lives. We want this night to be about celebrating with them.”

From a Scottsdale Day Spa to Collab Medspa

Jefferson and McKee first opened the doors to their Scottsdale business on October 22, 2016, initially operating as part of a day-spa franchise.

Over the years, they began molding the business into something distinctly their own-combining advanced aesthetic and corrective skin treatments with the warmth, relaxation and personal relationships more often associated with a neighborhood spa.

In 2022, they left the franchise and created Collab Medspa, a name reflecting their belief that great results and great experiences are built through collaboration: among their team, between providers and clients, and within the community around them.

Today, Collab remains in the same Scottsdale location where Jefferson and McKee began their journey 10 years ago.

Some of their clients have been with them for the entire decade, and more than 100 clients have been with the practice for six years or longer.

Those relationships are a major reason the owners wanted their anniversary to be celebrated with an open house rather than simply marked on a calendar.

Throughout the years, the Collab team has shared much more than skincare appointments with its clients. They have helped clients prepare their skin for weddings, celebrated new babies and grandchildren, heard about vacations and new pets, and supported clients through difficult seasons and personal losses.

“We genuinely care about our clients-not just about their skin, but about them and the things that matter in their lives,” Jefferson said.“When someone walks in and immediately gives us a hug or can't wait to show us a picture of their newest grandbaby, that's what makes this place special to us. Our anniversary wouldn't feel right without celebrating with the people who have been such a big part of it.”

An Open-House Celebration With the Community

The October 22 event is designed to be relaxed and social. Guests can stop by during the two-hour open house, enjoy drinks and snacks, meet members of the Collab team and participating local businesses, bring a friend and enter the anniversary prize drawings.

Jefferson and McKee are also looking forward to welcoming friends from their local BNI business community, along with longtime clients and people who may be visiting Collab for the first time.

Several businesses and industry partners are helping Collab celebrate.

IV Nutrition Phoenix will provide complimentary B12 shots during the event while supplies last and has contributed a Bountiful Beauty IV drip to the prize drawings. The Joint Chiropractic at Scottsdale & Shea has donated a six-treatment package, and IGO Mobile Car Detailing is also participating in the celebration and contributing a prize.

Collab's professional skincare and aesthetics partners have contributed additional prizes, including iS Clinical, Eminence Organic Skin Care, SkinPen, VI Peel, Allergan Aesthetics and Evolus.

The anniversary prize collection includes aesthetic treatments, injectable services, professional skincare and prizes from participating businesses.

Among the announced prizes are Botox, Jeuveau, facial balancing with filler, Evolysse filler, a VI Peel Precision Plus, SkinPen microneedling, an IPL PhotoFacial and professional skincare packages.

No purchase is necessary to participate in the prize drawings, but you must be registered to win (link below). Guests will have opportunities to enter during the event, and the winners will be drawn and announced on Collab Medspa's social media channels on October 23, allowing Jefferson, McKee and the Collab team to spend the anniversary evening focused on their guests.

“We've learned from past events that we'd rather spend our time talking to people, introducing friends and enjoying the celebration than trying to run a big drawing or sales event at the same time,” Jefferson said.“This night is really about being together and saying thank you.”

Ten Years-and Plenty to Toast

At approximately 6 p.m., Jefferson and McKee plan to make an anniversary toast recognizing the clients who have been part of their journey-some for nearly the entire decade-as well as their team, friends and community partners.

The evening will spill beyond the medspa's doors, with additional outdoor seating, twinkle lights and bright anniversary balloons helping transform the Scottsdale location for the celebration.

The first 50 guests will also receive complimentary anniversary goodie bags.

And while the milestone gives Jefferson and McKee plenty to look back on, their plans for Collab remain intentionally focused on the community and location they already call home.

They have no plans to turn Collab into a chain. Instead, the co-founders intend to remain boutique, continue improving and thoughtfully expanding their services, invest in their team and keep building relationships with the Scottsdale community for years to come.

For anyone considering attending, Jefferson's invitation is simple:

“We want you to join us to celebrate, enjoy drinks and snacks, and hopefully win one of the amazing prizes we're giving away,” she said.“It will be so much fun. Bring a friend and be sure to RSVP!”

Event Details

Collab Medspa 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, October 22, 2026

5–7 p.m. Collab Medspa

10893 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 102 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

The event is open to the community and advance registration is requested. Guests are encouraged to bring friends, with each attendee registering individually.

RSVP (registration) and event information: collabmedspa/collab-medspa-anniversary/

Media Invitation

Members of the local media, including reporters, photographers and television crews, are invited to attend the October 22 celebration.

Co-owners and co-founders Andrea Jefferson and Shani McKee will be available for interviews about Collab Medspa's 10-year journey, the evolution of the aesthetics industry, building a woman-owned small business in Scottsdale and the client and community relationships that have shaped Collab.

Media interested in attending or arranging an interview may contact Andrea Jefferson at (480) 400-0061 or ....

About Collab Medspa

Collab Medspa is a 100% woman-owned boutique medspa in Scottsdale, Arizona, co-owned and co-founded by Andrea Jefferson and Shani McKee. Originally opened in October 2016, the business became the independent Collab Medspa brand in 2022. Collab combines advanced aesthetic and corrective skin treatments with the warmth and relaxation of a traditional spa environment. Built around collaboration among providers, clients and a close-knit team, Collab focuses on thoughtful treatment plans, natural-looking results, ongoing education and long-term relationships with the Scottsdale community.