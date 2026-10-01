FDP Mold Remediation Of Rockville Explains When Water-Damaged Drywall Can Be Cleaned And When It May Need Removal

MENAFN - GetNews)"FDP Mold Remediation of Rockville"After a leak or water intrusion, homeowners may be unsure whether damaged drywall can be saved. FDP Mold Remediation of Rockville explains that factors such as prolonged dampness, mold growth, deterioration, and the ability to dry the material properly all affect the remediation approach. Prompt action can help limit damage and prevent a localized moisture problem from becoming a larger cleanup project.

Rockville, MD - October 01, 2026 - FDP Mold Remediation of Rockville is helping homeowners understand an important question that often follows a plumbing leak, roof leak, or other water intrusion: does water-damaged drywall need to be removed, or can it be cleaned and dried?

The answer depends on the condition of the material. Drywall is porous, meaning it can absorb and retain moisture. If the material becomes wet but is dried promptly and remains free of mold growth, removal may not always be necessary. However, drywall that has developed mold growth or cannot be adequately dried may require removal as part of the remediation process.

How long the drywall remained wet is also an important consideration. A wall can appear dry on the surface while moisture remains inside the material or behind it. EPA guidance recommends drying wet or damp materials within 24 to 48 hours when possible to help prevent mold growth.

"The tricky part with drywall is that you can't always tell what's going on just by looking at the surface," said Sean Waitzman, General Manager in DC Metro and Mold Remediation Specialist. "If it got wet and dried quickly, that's one situation. If it's been sitting damp, has visible mold, or keeps getting wet from the same leak, that's when we start looking at whether the material can realistically be cleaned or needs to come out."

What factors determine whether drywall can be cleaned?

Property owners should consider how long the drywall was exposed to moisture, whether mold growth is present, whether the material has swollen or deteriorated, and whether the moisture source has been corrected. The extent of surrounding damage also matters because water can travel beyond the area where the original leak was visible.

When might drywall need to be removed?

Removal may be appropriate when mold has penetrated porous material, the drywall has significant water damage, or the material cannot be thoroughly dried and cleaned. EPA guidance notes that mold can infiltrate porous materials and make complete removal difficult or impossible.

FDP Mold Remediation of Rockville says homeowners should avoid making the decision based solely on the appearance of the wall. A proper evaluation should consider the source of the water, the materials involved, the extent of the moisture, and whether surrounding areas may also have been affected.

The company follows established remediation practices, including the principles outlined in the IICRC S520 Standard, and uses project-specific scopes to determine when containment, material removal, cleaning, filtration, or other remediation measures are appropriate.

About FDP Mold Remediation of Rockville

FDP Mold Remediation of Rockville provides professional mold remediation services for homes and businesses throughout Rockville and surrounding Montgomery County communities. The company focuses on property-specific remediation plans, controlled work areas, affected-material removal when required, cleaning, HEPA filtration, and project documentation.