Rika Sensor Expands Coolant Water Quality Monitoring Solutions For Global AI And Hyperscale Data Centers

MENAFN - GetNews) Using over a decade of sensor manufacturing experience, Rika Sensor delivers high-precision, closed-loop liquid cooling monitoring systems proven in major deployments across China, Europe, and the United States.

Changsha, China - October 01, 2026 - Rika Sensor, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of environmental and weather monitoring technologies since 2010, is expanding the global deployment of its end-to-end liquid cooling water quality monitoring solutions. Designed to meet the stringent operational demands of edge data centers, hyperscale AI campuses, and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities, Rika Sensor's integrated monitoring systems provide real-time visibility into mission-critical cooling infrastructure.

As modern computing environments transition toward high-density GPU clusters and power-dense architectures, maintaining precise control over coolant chemistry has become essential. Minor fluctuations in pH, conductivity, oxidation-reduction potential (ORP), or turbidity can accelerate corrosion, cause scaling or micro-channel blockages, and introduce severe operational risks. Rika Sensor's specialized liquid cooling solutions address these vulnerabilities through continuous, automated 24/7 monitoring and seamless industrial integration.

Comprehensive Multi-Parameter Monitoring Architecture

Rika Sensor's liquid cooling water quality monitoring solution integrates four sensor technologies designed for real-time monitoring of coolant conditions in liquid cooling systems:

pH Sensor (RK500-12LC): Designed for liquid cooling applications, the RK500-12LC uses advanced glass electrode technology with a high-precision signal processing chip to monitor changes in coolant acidity and alkalinity. It provides a 0–14 pH measurement range, 0.01 pH resolution, and ±0.1 pH accuracy at 25°C, with automatic temperature compensation and internal signal isolation for enhanced anti-interference performance. The sensor is compatible with deionized water, PG25, and EG25, and supports G3/4, NPT3/4, and 50.5 chuck process connections, as well as M16 connector or direct-line cable configurations. It also provides simultaneous 4–20 mA and RS485 outputs, IP68 probe protection, and pressure resistance up to 1 MPa.

Conductivity (EC) Sensor (RK500-13LC): The RK500-13LC is designed for continuous conductivity monitoring in liquid cooling systems and incorporates anti-polarization and signal isolation technology to improve measurement stability in complex electromagnetic environments. Two sensing configurations are available: Type A, 2-electrode, 316L stainless steel, with ranges of 0–20, 0–200, and 0–2000 μS/cm; and Type B, 4-electrode, 316L + PEEK, with ranges of 0–5000 and 0–10000 μS/cm, with higher customized ranges available. Accuracy is ±1% FS at 25°C, depending on the selected range. The sensor offers 1 μS/cm resolution, simultaneous 4–20 mA and RS485 outputs, 1-second response time, IP68 protection, and 1 MPa pressure resistance. It is compatible with deionized water, PG25, and EG25.

ORP Sensor (RK500-06LC): The RK500-06LC uses glass platinum electrode technology combined with high-precision signal processing to continuously monitor the oxidation-reduction characteristics of liquid cooling media. It provides a measurement range of −1500 to +1500 mV, with ±1 mV accuracy and 0.1 mV resolution. Internal signal isolation improves resistance to electrical interference, while the 316L + titanium alloy construction and platinum ring electrode support reliable operation in liquid cooling environments. The sensor is compatible with deionized water, PG25, and EG25, and provides simultaneous 4–20 mA and RS485 outputs, IP68 probe protection, and pressure resistance up to 1 MPa.

Turbidity Sensor (RK500-07LC): The RK500-07LC uses the 90° nephelometric method to continuously monitor suspended impurities and changes in coolant clarity. Its optical system incorporates a sapphire measurement window, while the overall sensor body uses 316L stainless steel construction for durability in liquid cooling applications. Available measurement ranges are 0–10 NTU and 0–100 NTU, with 0.1 NTU resolution and accuracy of ±2% of reading or ±0.1 NTU, whichever is greater. The sensor provides a 1-second response time, simultaneous 4–20 mA and RS485 outputs, IP68 probe protection, and pressure resistance up to 1 MPa. It is compatible with deionized water, PG25, EG25, and other suitable coolants.

Seamless System Integration and IoT Connectivity

To support unified infrastructure management, Rika Sensor's monitoring solutions integrate effortlessly with existing data center architectures. The sensors support standard industrial communication protocols, including Modbus RTU via RS485 and 4-20mA analog signals, enabling direct connectivity with Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), Building Management System (SCS/BMS), and SCADA platforms. Furthermore, the solution interfaces with Rika Sensor's IoT cloud platform, providing remote data tracking, historical traceability, automated email threshold alarms, and automated compliance report generation.

Proven Real-World Deployments Across Global Markets

Rika Sensor's monitoring solutions have been successfully validated in demanding operational environments worldwide:



East China Internet Company Project: A core computing hub operating 1,200 liquid-cooled servers with PG25 coolant deployed 120 RK500-12 pH sensors. The installation successfully reduced false alarm rates from 42% to 0%, shortened fault detection time from 48 hours to 10 seconds, and eliminated pH-related equipment damage during its first year of operation.

Bavaria Tier IV Data Center (Germany): A European colocation provider integrated 24 water-quality monitoring units across 12 racks into its existing BMS via hardwired 4-20mA signals, supporting strict EU compliance reporting and preventive maintenance.

Dubai Hyperscale Cloud Center: For a rapid-deployment phase across 2,000 high-density cabinets, Rika Sensor supplied 86 pre-calibrated monitoring units. Factory configuration enabled installation in under 15 minutes per point without requiring complex field calibration during concurrent construction activities. USA California AI Data Center: In Silicon Valley, an AI cloud provider deployed 128 monitoring points across 3,200 GPU cabinets using 316L construction and G3/4 threads integrated directly into DCIM infrastructure, supporting a 99.99% service-level agreement (SLA).

Learn more at

Address: Room 304, Unit 2, Building 10, Phase 4, International Enterprise Center, No. 268, Xinxing Road, Yuhua District, Changsha City.

About Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co., Ltd. (Rika Sensor)

Established in 2010, Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer and global solution provider specializing in weather sensors, water quality monitoring systems, environmental sensors, and ICT liquid cooling instrumentation. Committed to delivering reliable, accurate, and cost-effective sensing technologies, Rika Sensor helps partners across meteorology, smart agriculture, solar energy, and advanced computing improve monitoring performance and support sustainable development.

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