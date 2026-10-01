Mcgill Hose & Coupling Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Warwick Facility

MENAFN - GetNews) Family-owned fluid-handling specialist marks relocation from East Providence with expanded retail space, dedicated showroom and enhanced customer experience

WARWICK, R.I. - October 01, 2026 - McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its newly relocated Rhode Island branch at 222 Metro Center Boulevard in Warwick on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The new Warwick facility replaces the company's former East Providence location and provides substantially more space to support McGill Hose & Coupling's continued growth alongside the customers and industries it serves throughout Rhode Island and the Northeast. The branch officially relocated to Warwick earlier this month.

The grand opening gave customers, partners, employees and community leaders an opportunity to see the work the McGill team has completed in preparing the new facility. Over the past several months, employees focused on the move, organization and setup of the larger location, creating an improved layout designed to make it easier for customers to access products, expertise and fluid-handling solutions.

“This new facility represents an exciting next chapter for our Rhode Island operation,” said Alex McGill, President of McGill Hose.“Our team has invested a great deal of time and effort into creating a better-organized, more capable space for our customers. The move allows us to expand our retail presence, showcase more products and continue delivering the responsive, knowledgeable service McGill Hose is known for.”

The Warwick branch is an official Aeroquip Hose Center that provides the most demanding hydraulic and industrial hose replacement needs“while you wait”, and also includes an expanded retail space, and a larger, more organized environment for serving customers with custom hose assemblies, tubing, fittings and fluid-handling components. McGill Hose invites local contractors, manufacturers, maintenance professionals and other customers to visit the facility and meet the team and stay informed by checking out a dedicated Hose Safety showroom highlighting industrial fitting powerhouse, Dixon Valve.

Mayor Frank Picozzi welcomed the company's investment in Warwick, stating:

“We're pleased to welcome McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. to Warwick. McGill Hose has relocated its Rhode Island operations from East Providence to a new, larger facility at 222 Metro Center Boulevard in Warwick. Family-owned and operated since 1962, McGill Hose is a leading provider of industrial and hydraulic hoses, custom hose assemblies, fittings, and fluid-handling components, serving industries throughout the Northeast. Welcome to Warwick!”

McGill Hose & Coupling thanked Mayor Picozzi; the Warwick Chamber of Commerce; IDCO The Hoser Network; Aeroquip by Danfoss; Dixon Valve; Midland Industries; Brennan Industries; Flexaust; Kuriyama of America, Inc.; and Anchor Fluid Power for their support and participation in the celebration.

Family-owned and operated since 1962, McGill Hose & Coupling is a single-source provider of flexible hose, fittings and fluid-handling components. The company operates facilities in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; Woburn, Massachusetts; and Warwick, Rhode Island, with more than 100,000 square feet of combined warehouse, fabrication and office space.

Customers are encouraged to stop by the new Warwick branch at 222 Metro Center Boulevard, Warwick, RI 02886. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 401-438-0639.

About McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc.

Founded in 1962, McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. is a family-owned provider of industrial hose, hydraulic hose, flexible metal hose, PTFE hose, custom hose assemblies, fittings and fluid-handling components. The company serves customers across the Northeast with technical expertise, fabrication capabilities and a customer-focused approach to solving fluid-conveyance challenges.