THE BIG BAG Brings Eight Brands To American Dream For Hands-On Product Discovery

MENAFN - GetNews) At The Avenue, visitors tried products across technology, gaming, beauty, wellness, coffee and fashion.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - October 01, 2026 - AAAAH brought eight brands to The Avenue at American Dream for THE BIG BAG on September 20, 2026, giving visitors a chance to try products, meet brand teams and watch demonstrations across technology, gaming, beauty, wellness, coffee and fashion.

“At AAAAH, we want Asian brands to be experienced, not just seen - on bigger stages, in better ways, by more people,” said Mouhui Sun, Executive Producer of THE BIG BAG.“THE BIG BAG is built around that idea: instead of reading about a product, you pick it up, try it, and feel it for yourself.”

The event featured LiberNovo, ViewX, COLOLIGHT, MCHOSE, RalivON, Ulike, YunBrew and OLEADA. Visitors moved among brand presentations and product trials. THE BIG BAG LIVE brought selected introductions, demonstrations and audience activities into a shared program.

LiberNovo is the maker of the Omni, which it describes as the world's first dynamic ergonomic chair. With its“The Right Fit for Every Creator” message, the brand focuses on ergonomic seating designed to move with creators, gamers and professionals, supporting comfort and focus at the desk. At the event, LiberNovo displayed three versions of its Maxis ergonomic chair-Manual, Electric and Airflow-alongside the Omni Pro. Visitors could sit in the chairs, explore their adjustments and compare features side by side, getting a hands-on feel for how each model suited their seating preferences and desk setups.

ViewX demonstrated a glasses-free 3D display, showing how screen-based content appears with spatial depth introduced CHIMERA, a chair-mounted open-ear gaming audio concept that places sound in the gaming setup without a conventional wearable headset. At MCHOSE's desk setups, visitors tested gaming peripherals including the Ace 68 Turbo, UT98, A7 V2, L7 Ultra+ and V9 Turbo+.

RalivON, a New York-based beauty, wellness and longevity brand founded by Lacey Li, introduced visitors to Longevity Glow. The mango-pineapple ready-to-drink liquid supplement features collagen peptides, NR, PQQ, L-ergothioneine, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

“Bringing RalivON to life at The Big Bag was such an exciting moment for us,” said Lacey Li, founder of RalivON.“We've built this brand around making beauty, wellness, and longevity feel less complicated and more enjoyable, and it was incredible to finally introduce Longevity Glow to consumers in person and hear their reactions firsthand.”

Ulike displayed its Air 10 at-home IPL hair-removal device and ReGlow LED light therapy mask, giving visitors a closer look at the products and their features.

YunBrew brought portable freeze-dried coffee made with Yunnan Arabica beans, including Americano, Espresso, Coconut Americano and Jasmine Americano varieties. Visitors could taste the coffee and learn how its single-serving pods dissolve in hot or cold water or milk. OLEADA invited visitors to feel its work bags, examine their interior organization and see a design convert from tote to backpack.

About AAAAH

AAAAH is a New York-based organization founded and led by Mouhui Sun that supports Asian culture, artists and brands through public programs and collaborations. It has worked with American Dream on multiple projects. Through THE BIG BAG, AAAAH brought participating brands into a shared setting for product discovery and direct engagement with visitors

Production Credits

Executive Producer: Mouhui Sun

Co-Executive Producer:Weiyu Tian

Project Manager: Nan Fang

Design Director: Ye Tian

Event Production Lead: Yiran Sun

Visual Designer: He Zhou

Event Production Assistant: Xingtong Lin

Stage Production Assistant: Ze Ren

Photography: Shan