MENAFN - GetNews)"InfoseekAI launches AI video agent for Seedance in ChatGPT and Claude"Turn a prompt into polished video. Use it for social posts, product stories, cinematic concepts, and AI-assisted creative production. Create videos from natural-language creative direction. Use images, video, and audio as generation references. Edit videos. Extend videos. Easily download or share completed videos. No subscription required. Low cost usage based pricing. Use your Infoseek account for easy access to our extensive library of AI apps.

Seattle, WA - October 1, 2026 - InfoseekAI announced its AI video agent for Seedance, available directly through Infoseek and integrated directly inside ChatGPT and Claude as an MCP native plugin. The video agent interprets a creator's direction, helps shape the video request, and guides the process through to the finished result using best practices from Seedance.

Creators can begin with a plain language description of the video they want. The agent guides the user to fully describe the subject, action, setting, visual style, and sound, then the agent generates the video. The agent drives the creative process and returns the completed video directly in the conversation, eliminating the need for external apps or accounts. Video generations are saved in the Infoseek file library and can be shared with a single click. The workflow also supports image, video, and audio references. Creators can use an image to guide a subject or visual style, a video to show movement or pacing, or an audio clip to shape the sound. The agent considers those references alongside the written direction.

Creators looking for an easy way to make AI video with Seedance can start in ChatGPT, Claude, or Infoseek with a simple description of their idea. The video agent supports the latest Seedance 2.5 video model and is continually upgraded as new models and features are launched.

No subscription is required to use InfoseekAI's Seedance video agent, instead it's a simple, low cost pay as you go service that depends on your chosen video settings. Learn more about the video agent at

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