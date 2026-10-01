Law Firm Succession Planning Has A Financial Blind Spot Only A CFO Can Close, K-38 Consulting Warns

MENAFN - GetNews) K-38 Consulting explains why law firm succession plans often overlook critical financial planning for partner buyouts, retirement obligations, and revenue transitions. With many firms facing aging partners, the firm recommends early cash flow modeling, structured funding, and realistic client-retention planning to prepare for future partner transitions.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 01, 2026 - Law firms are facing a demographic reckoning that most aren't financially prepared for. Roughly one-third of practicing law firm partners are age 55 or older, and 16.7% of partners at Am Law 200 firms are nearing or have already surpassed the typical mandatory retirement age of 65 - yet less than 13% of law firms have a documented succession plan in place, according to industry surveys of firm leadership. K-38 Consulting says the gap that concerns the firm most isn't the lack of a general succession plan - it's the near-total absence of financial modeling behind the plans that do exist.

“Firms talk about succession planning as a client relationship and leadership question, which it absolutely is,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting.“But underneath every succession plan is a financial transaction - a partner buyout, an unfunded retirement obligation, a shift in the firm's revenue base. Very few firms have actually modeled what that transaction looks like financially until they're in the middle of it.”

Why the Financial Side Gets Overlooked

K-38 Consulting says law firm succession planning conversations tend to center on relationship continuity - who inherits a retiring partner's clients, how mentoring happens, when a transition should begin - while the underlying financial mechanics get addressed late, or not at all, until a partner's retirement is imminent.

Partner buyout obligations are often unfunded. Many firms operate on a“pay as you go” model for retiring partner payouts, funding them out of current-year revenue rather than through a structured, pre-funded plan. This approach can work while retirements are spread out, but becomes financially destabilizing when several partners near retirement age in a short window - exactly the scenario many firms face today given how concentrated partner ages have become.

Buyout formulas are frequently undefined until a retirement is announced. Firms without a documented buyout formula often find themselves negotiating terms partner-by-partner, under time pressure, with real risk of either overpaying in a way that strains firm finances or underpaying in a way that damages the departing partner's relationship with the firm.

Revenue concentration risk goes unmodeled. When a senior partner controls a significant share of firm revenue through key client relationships, that partner's departure represents a real revenue cliff - one that rarely gets modeled financially until the transition is already underway.

“Get the buyout formula wrong, and a firm can end up in one of two bad positions - either the payments are unsustainable and strain the firm's cash flow for years, or partners feel shortchanged after decades of building the practice,” Alford said.“Both outcomes are avoidable with the right financial modeling done well in advance.”

Why This Requires CFO-Level Thinking, Not Just Legal Planning

K-38 Consulting says the reason succession planning so often stalls at the financial stage is that it requires a skill set most law firms don't have in-house: modeling long-term cash flow obligations, structuring funding mechanisms for future payouts, and stress-testing a firm's finances against multiple retirement scenarios happening in overlapping timeframes.

Cash flow modeling for buyout obligations. A CFO can model what a firm's cash position looks like under different buyout structures and timing scenarios, identifying which approach the firm can actually sustain without disrupting operations or compensation for remaining partners.

Funding mechanism structuring. Rather than defaulting to pay-as-you-go, firms can explore structured funding approaches - including leveraged savings arrangements - that spread the cost of future retirement obligations more predictably across current years, reducing the financial shock of a concentrated wave of retirements.

Revenue transition planning. Financial modeling around a retiring partner's client relationships - including realistic assumptions about client retention during the transition - gives a firm a much clearer picture of the revenue impact than assuming a smooth, one-to-one handoff.

“This isn't work most managing partners have the financial background to do themselves, and it isn't something most law firm accountants are set up to model either,” Alford said.“It requires someone thinking about the firm's finances the way a CFO would - several years out, across multiple scenarios, with real dollars attached to each one.”

What K-38 Consulting Recommends

Based on the succession-related financial gaps it sees most often in law firm engagements, K-38 Consulting recommends firms:

. Document a partner buyout formula before it's needed, rather than negotiating terms individually once a specific retirement is announced.

. Model firm cash flow under multiple retirement timing scenarios, particularly given how concentrated partner ages have become across the industry.

. Evaluate structured funding mechanisms for retirement obligations, rather than defaulting to a pay-as-you-go approach that can strain firm finances when several retirements cluster together.

. Build revenue transition plans around realistic client retention assumptions, not an optimistic assumption that all revenue transfers smoothly to remaining partners.

. Start the financial modeling years before a partner's expected retirement, since funding mechanisms and buyout structures both work better with a longer runway.

How K-38 Consulting Supports Law Firms

K-38 Consulting's law firm CFO services help firms build the financial modeling behind succession planning - buyout cash flow projections, funding mechanism structuring, and revenue transition analysis - that complements the legal and relationship-focused planning most firms already do. This work is part of the firm's broader outsourced CFO services, which give law firms access to the same strategic financial planning capability larger firms build in-house.

“A succession plan that only addresses relationships and leadership, without the financial modeling behind it, isn't actually a complete plan,” Alford said.“Firms that get ahead of the financial side avoid making one of the most consequential decisions in a firm's history under time pressure.”

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting provides fractional and outsourced CFO services, controller services, and tax strategy - including R&D tax credit and cost segregation services - to startups and midsize businesses across the country. The firm serves clients in SaaS, biotech, healthcare, law, ecommerce, CPG, construction, and real estate, delivering the financial leadership, forecasting tools, and strategic guidance typically available only to companies with a full in-house finance team. K-38 Consulting is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with clients nationwide.