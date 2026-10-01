Threads Of Tomorrow Unites Fashion, Visual Art And Live Performance In New York Fashion Week

MENAFN - GetNews) The multidisciplinary NYFW SS27 program welcomed more than 300 guests for an emerging designer competition and featured runway collections, visual art, live performances, and a rooftop fashion pop-up.

NEW YORK, NY - October 01, 2026 - Threads of Tomorrow brought fashion, visual art, live music, dance and independent New York businesses together at Loft 39 in Midtown Manhattan on September 13 during the NYFW SS27 season. Presented by Kore Production and Kir Art & Fashion, the multidisciplinary event welcomed more than 300 guests for a runway program that opened with an emerging designer competition and continued with featured collections from J.Metier, Sergey Kir and Ariella Atelier.

Alongside the fashion presentations, artists Joe Stublick and Calicho displayed their work on the runway, live performers created transitions between collections, and a rooftop fashion pop-up connected guests with participating brands and vendors before the show.

Emerging Designer Competition

The emerging designer competition opened the runway program. Designers entered through an open portfolio call, and selected finalists advanced to the live presentation. Following a live audience vote, Yu Xiong, was named the winner.

Mijael G. Pinchanski - Pinchanski: Pinchanski creates avant-garde, genderless made-to-measure fashion through deconstructed silhouettes, mixed materials and upcycled garments designed to empower the wearer while reducing waste.

Aanya Sachdeva - AANYA: AANYA combines ethical and sustainable fashion with experimental womenswear and menswear, using design as a platform to raise awareness and create social impact.

Yu Xiong - Second Skin: Second Skin treats clothing as a protective layer between the body and the outside world, balancing protection and exposure, softness and control through draping, material experimentation and sculptural construction.

Meli Bodombossou - MEMCLAH: MEMCLAH combines luxury leather goods, fine jewelry and antique and modern gemstones to create unconventional, futuristic and gender-neutral accessories.

WorNotWasted: WorNotWasted uses zero-waste pattern cutting and thoughtful fabric optimization to create innovative garments without producing offcut waste.

Jiani Gao: Drawing on her background as a dancer, Jiani Gao designs tactile garments as extensions of the body's structure, supporting and expanding movement without restricting the wearer.

Featured Runway Collections

Following the competition, New York-based J.Metier presented its SS27 collection of swimwear and vacation wear. Sergey Kir and Ariella Atelier continued the runway program with creatively draped dresses, bringing distinctive approaches to silhouette and construction to the show.

Art and Live Performance on the Runway

Artists Joe Stublick and Calicho used the runway as a presentation space for their work, bringing visual art directly into the show sequence. Their participation expanded the program beyond a conventional collection-by-collection format and placed artwork in conversation with the clothing, performers and runway environment performances further shaped the pacing of the event. Harry Wu and Phillip delivered a dynamic performance blending vocals, choreography and rap; Alice Jackson presented an original theatrical performance; and violinist Kaho Wing collaborated with contemporary dancer Ana Elisa in a live violin and dance presentation. Together, these artists connected the runway collections with New York's performing arts community.

The Rooftop Fashion Pop-Up

Before the runway presentation, guests gathered for a rooftop fashion pop-up and networking experience featuring Blink Studio, Mipalette, Apt 88 Dessert, TROPICAL Craft Cocktails, City Pink Nail Shop, Attencity and The Rose. The pop-up created a direct point of contact between guests and participating businesses while extending the event across fashion, beauty, food, cocktails and creative services.

A Collaborative New York Fashion Week Program

“Threads of Tomorrow was designed as a complete creative experience, bringing established and emerging fashion voices together with artists, performers and independent businesses. The goal was to give every participant a professional setting in which their work could be seen and experienced in context,” said Kore Production.

Credit:

Producer: Tanya XH, Jack Ho, Sergey Kir

Show Director: Tanya XH

Backstage coordinator: Sofia Kadieva

Beauty Team: Gabrielle Godino, Ash Marin, Evelyn Shi, Wonder World Hair Studio

Performing Artists: Harry Wu, Philip, Alice Jackson, Kaho Wing, Ana Elisa

Featured Brands and Vendors: Blink Studio, Mipalette, Apt 88 Dessert, TROPICAL Craft Cocktails, City Pink Nail Shop, Attencity and The Rose.

Photo Credit: Eric Wang

About Kore Production

Kore Production is a New York-based fashion, performing arts and visual production company powered by J2 Media. Its work includes runway and event production, creative direction, branding, influencer and KOL marketing, and industry networking programs.