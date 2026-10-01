MENAFN - GetNews)"Gold IRA 401(k) rollover"A direct rollover moves an old 401(k) into a gold IRA with no tax withheld, and IRA Financial handles the account while the investor chooses the metals dealer and approved depository.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - October 01, 2026 - Rolling over an old 401(k) into a gold IRA works the same way as any other rollover, and carries the same risk; IRA Financial handles it as a direct transfer, so that risk never applies.

The IRS requires a 401(k) plan to withhold 20 percent for taxes on any distribution paid straight to the account holder, even when the money is meant to be rolled over. The investor then has 60 days to deposit the full original balance, withheld portion included, into the new account, or the IRS treats whatever wasn't replaced as an early withdrawal, taxable as income and subject to a 10 percent penalty for anyone under 59 and a half. A direct, trustee-to-trustee rollover skips all of that, the old plan sends the funds straight to the new custodian, nothing is withheld, and there is no 60-day clock to watch.

Once the rollover is complete, the rules specific to gold take over. The metal has to meet a minimum purity of 99.5 percent to qualify for an IRA, with one notable exception written directly into the tax code, the American Gold Eagle coin, which is only 91.67 percent pure but is still IRA eligible because Congress named it specifically in the statute. The gold also can't be stored at home or in a personal safe deposit box. It has to sit in an IRS-approved depository, a rule that catches people who assume owning gold in an IRA works the same as owning gold outright.

Clients roll over an old 401(k) or IRA into a Self-Directed IRA as the first step before making almost any alternative investment, not just gold. Marcus, one of IRA Financial's clients, used that same funding step before buying Bitcoin with his account, growing it from $35,000 to $25 million. The rollover itself works the same way no matter which alternative asset comes next.

"People hear IRA-owned gold and sometimes assume that means gold in their own safe," said Adam Bergman, Esq., founder of IRA Financial. "It doesn't. The moment you take personal possession of IRA-owned metal, you've taken a distribution, taxes and penalty included, even if you put it right back. The depository isn't optional."

Investors can open a Self-Directed IRA at irafinancial starting at $495 a year, with no setup fee and no charge that scales with how much gold or other metal the account holds. Storage runs separately through the depository, typically $100 to $300 a year for commingled storage or $150 to $500 for segregated storage, a cost IRA Financial discloses upfront rather than folding into one marked-up package.

About IRA Financial

IRA Financial is a Self-Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) provider founded in 2010 by tax attorney Adam Bergman, who started the company after discovering how much flexibility the tax code allows retirement investors that most custodians never mention. Its mission is to give investors direct control over their own retirement savings, opening the door to real estate, private equity, cryptocurrency, precious metals, and other alternative assets that traditional brokerage IRAs don't offer. IRA Financial now serves more than 27,000 clients nationwide with over $8 billion in assets under administration, a 97% client retention rate, and an in-house team of tax and ERISA specialists. Learn more at irafinancial.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult a qualified professional before rolling over retirement funds or opening a Self-Directed IRA.