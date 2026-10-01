Businesses Are Rethinking When To Hire A Full-Time CFO Here's What That Means For Consultants, The Expert CFO Says

MENAFN - GetNews) The Expert CFO explains how businesses are increasingly using fractional CFOs before transitioning to full-time financial leadership. Rather than replacing full-time CFO roles, fractional engagements can help businesses build financial systems and prepare for future hiring. The shift also creates opportunities for consultants to serve growing businesses while planning for natural client transitions.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 1st, 2026 - The relationship between fractional and full-time CFO hiring is shifting in a way that's easy to oversimplify. CFO turnover reached 22% across various industries in 2024, and Gartner projects that more than 30% of midsize enterprises will keep at least one fractional executive on retainer by 2027 - trends that might suggest full-time CFO hiring is in decline. The Expert CFO says the reality is more nuanced, and understanding that nuance matters for consultants building a practice around this shift.

“It's tempting to read this data as 'fractional is winning and full-time is losing,'” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of The Expert CFO.“What's actually happening is that businesses are rethinking the timeline and the sequence - when to bring in fractional support, when that support needs to convert into something permanent, and how to make that transition smoothly. That's a more useful way to understand the shift than a simple replacement story.”

Why Full-Time Hiring Hasn't Disappeared - It's Been Resequenced

Industry data increasingly shows that companies starting with a fractional CFO often outgrow that model within 18 to 24 months, at which point they need to recruit a permanent CFO - frequently at the exact moment their growth pressure is highest. Rather than replacing full-time finance leadership, the fractional model has become a stepping stone that creates demand for full-time hiring down the line, once a business has grown into the complexity that justifies it.

“The fractional CFO model isn't eliminating full-time CFO jobs,” Alford said.“In a lot of cases, it's actually accelerating them, because a good fractional CFO builds the financial infrastructure and clarity that makes a business ready to support - and afford - a full-time hire sooner than it otherwise would have been.”

Where the Genuine Shift Is Happening

Even accounting for this nuance, The Expert CFO says real structural change is underway in how businesses approach financial leadership decisions:

The default starting point has changed. Where businesses once defaulted to a full-time CFO hire once they hit a certain revenue milestone, many now default to fractional support first, reserving the full-time decision for when growth genuinely demands it. Data shows 72% of companies with $3 million to $15 million in revenue are already using or actively considering fractional leadership - a dramatic shift in the mid-market's operating norms.

Elevated CFO turnover makes the traditional model riskier. With CFO turnover at 22% across industries, the traditional approach of hiring a full-time CFO and retaining them indefinitely carries more risk than it once did. Businesses are increasingly building financial leadership continuity through fractional relationships precisely because full-time executive tenure has become less reliable.

Fixed costs are viewed more skeptically in general. Beyond CFO-specific dynamics, businesses across functions are increasingly wary of large fixed executive costs in a less predictable economic environment, favoring flexible engagement models that can scale up or down with actual need.

“None of this means full-time CFOs are going away,” Alford said.“It means the path to a full-time hire increasingly runs through a fractional engagement first, rather than businesses jumping straight to a six-figure commitment based on a revenue milestone alone.”

What This Means for Consultants Specifically

The Expert CFO says this resequencing creates a specific opportunity and a specific challenge for independent CFO consultants building a practice.

The opportunity: more businesses are entering the fractional funnel. As fractional becomes the default starting point rather than an alternative to full-time hiring, more businesses overall are engaging fractional CFOs - expanding the addressable client base for consultants, even among businesses that will eventually hire full-time.

The challenge: client relationships have a natural expiration point. Consultants need to plan for the reality that a meaningful share of clients will eventually outgrow the fractional relationship and transition to a full-time hire, typically within 18 to 24 months of sustained growth.

The strategic response: build a practice model that accounts for client turnover. Rather than treating an eventual client transition to full-time as a loss, successful consultants build a pipeline that assumes some percentage of clients will graduate out of the relationship, and plan new client acquisition accordingly.

“A consultant who understands that some clients are always going to grow past the fractional model isn't caught off guard when it happens,” Alford said.“They've already planned for consistent new client acquisition, and in some cases, they've built relationships where they help place or transition into the eventual full-time role themselves.”

What The Expert CFO Recommends

Based on how this dynamic plays out for consultants, The Expert CFO recommends:

. Build a client acquisition pipeline that assumes natural attrition, planning for a meaningful share of clients to transition toward full-time hiring within 18 to 24 months of sustained growth.

. Treat client graduation to full-time as a marker of success, not a loss, since it reflects the value the fractional engagement provided in building the business toward that point.

. Communicate the transition proactively with growing clients, helping them plan for a full-time hire timeline rather than being caught off guard by their own growth.

. Diversify the client portfolio across growth stages, balancing newer, smaller clients against more established ones nearing a potential transition, to smooth out the natural turnover this dynamic creates.

How The Expert CFO Supports Consultants Navigating This Dynamic

The Expert CFO's CFO training program helps accounting professionals build consulting practices structured around the realistic lifecycle of a fractional client relationship, including client acquisition strategies that account for natural transitions to full-time hiring. The program's existing firm owner resources help established consultants refine their client pipeline strategy as their practice matures and client relationships evolve.

“The consultants who build the most stable practices aren't the ones hoping to keep every client forever,” Alford said.“They're the ones who understand the natural lifecycle of these engagements and have built a business that stays healthy through that turnover, rather than being surprised by it.”

About The Expert CFO

The Expert CFO provides comprehensive training and lifetime support to help accounting and finance professionals launch and grow their own CFO consulting firms. Founded by Dallas L. Alford IV, CPA, the company draws on decades of public accounting and CFO advisory experience to help consultants build businesses offering bookkeeping, CFO services, financial modeling, tax strategy, R&D tax credit, and cost segregation services to clients nationwide. The Expert CFO is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.