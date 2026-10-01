MENAFN - GetNews)In July 2026, LocknCharge introduced ForwardPass, a brand dedicated to smart locker solutions. The company announced ForwardPass on July 8, 2026.

Information about current ForwardPass product names, available smart locker configurations, software capabilities, and support is now distributed across ForwardPass, the ForwardPass support site, and legacy pages on LocknCharge. The available LocknCharge FUYL rebrand resources also span current ForwardPass and legacy LocknCharge materials.

Buyers researching a new purchase should rely on current ForwardPass product pages, while customers supporting installed FUYL systems may still need older technical documentation that matches their specific hardware or software version.

What changed in the FUYL-to-ForwardPass transition?

The FUYL-to-ForwardPass transition is a brand and product-naming change for LocknCharge smart lockers. LocknCharge remains the company behind the products, with the same ownership, staff, and established support relationships.

The main ForwardPass product name changes are:



FUYL Classic is now also known as ForwardPass Classic FUYL Enhanced is now also known as ForwardPass Enhanced

The rebrand also creates a clearer division within LocknCharge's product portfolio. ForwardPass is now the dedicated brand for the company's smart locker systems, while LocknCharge continues to represent its broader range of charging carts and stations.

This gives the smart locker business its own customer-facing identity without separating it from LocknCharge. ForwardPass remains connected to the company and product history established under FUYL, but current smart locker products are now presented under the ForwardPass brand.

Where the official transition information lives

The ForwardPass transition hub is the clearest source for understanding how FUYL and ForwardPass relate. The ForwardPass (formerly FUYL) consolidates current product-name changes, customer continuity information, and reseller guidance in one place.

This FUYL-to-ForwardPass transition guide also provides a practical starting point for navigating the current ForwardPass product site and the support resources.

The transition is still being reflected across company resources. Legacy terminology may remain relevant to installed FUYL systems, while current product information appears under ForwardPass.

How to distinguish current ForwardPass resources from legacy FUYL pages

Smart locker information published on the ForwardPass domain should be treated as current. Smart locker and FUYL content that remains on LocknCharge or older LocknCharge support pages reflects legacy branding and may use previous product names.

A few simple checks help identify which source applies:



Use ForwardPass for current product names, configurations, and software information

Use ForwardPass for current support content, even where some FUYL terminology remains

Treat FUYL pages on LocknCharge as legacy product references Match older technical documentation to the specific FUYL hardware or software version in use

Because the rebrand is still being applied across company resources, legacy terminology can remain valid for installed systems even when current product information now appears under ForwardPass.

What resellers and distributors need to know

Current ordering processes and distributor relationships remain intact through the FUYL-to-ForwardPass brand transition. Existing channel partners continue working with the same sales, support, and distribution structure under the new brand.

For day-to-day sales and partner activity, resellers should:



Use ForwardPass product names in new quotations and customer-facing materials

Continue using the same quote and purchase-order processes

Continue submitting deal registrations through the existing portal for now

Work with the same channel managers, sales contacts, and support teams Use existing SKUs, which remain unchanged during this phase

LocknCharge also confirms that distributor relationships remain unchanged. New ForwardPass-branded sales materials are being introduced gradually, and the company expects the ForwardPass by LocknCharge branding to remain in use for at least the near term as partners and customers adjust to the new name.

What IT buyers researching the category should check first

For prospective buyers, ForwardPass is the current name for LocknCharge's smart locker offering with workflow automation.

During evaluation, buyers should check:



Which hardware configuration and software package are being quoted

Which device workflows are supported by that configuration

Whether integrations required for ITSM, identity, or asset-management processes are available Whether reseller and ordering information reflects the current ForwardPass channel structure

Older FUYL materials can still be relevant for installed systems or historical product context, but they should not be the primary basis for a new purchase. ForwardPass case studies can also provide practical context on how the platform is used in real device-management workflows. Current product and partner materials should be used to confirm specifications and commercial details.

What the FUYL-to-ForwardPass transition means going forward

ForwardPass is now the primary source of up-to-date information about ForwardPass (formerly FUYL) product names, smart locker configurations, software capabilities, workflows, and purchasing options.

For new product research, ForwardPass materials provide product configurations and software details. For existing FUYL installations, older technical documentation may still be the correct reference when it matches the hardware or software version in use.

The FUYL-to-ForwardPass smart locker brand transition is taking place within a market that increasingly emphasizes software capabilities alongside physical hardware. A 2026 Mordor Intelligence analysis of the automated smart locker market points to growing use of remote management, software platforms, and API-based integrations. That broader shift makes it increasingly important for smart locker vendors to reflect those capabilities in their products.

About us

ForwardPass is a LocknCharge brand focused on smart locker systems for managed device access and handoffs. The company works with K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and workplaces where IT teams need a more consistent way to manage device exchanges and maintain clear records of who has which device.