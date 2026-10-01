Fay Fernandes: A Name Synonymous With Miss Goa International.

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fay Fernandes Winner of MISS GOA INTERNATIONAL 2026"Fay Fernandes makes history as the first Miss Goa International, celebrating Goan heritage and the global Goan diaspora worldwide.

LONDON, United Kingdom - October 1, 2026 - For Fay Fernandes, the moment her name was announced in London on September 6 represented more than winning a crown.

The young Goan, who once struggled with stage fright, stood before an international audience at Radisson RED London Heathrow and was crowned the first-ever Miss Goa International 2026, turning a personal challenge into the beginning of a new chapter.

Originally from Goa and raised in London, Fernandes is studying accounting and finance and has interests including makeup, dancing, badminton and board games. Her decision to enter a pageant despite her fear of being onstage ultimately brought her to the inaugural final.

Her mother and best friend had shared the dream with her and supported her throughout the journey.

“Winning this title is an incredible honor. This pageant has been a journey of confidence, purpose, and personal growth. I'm proud to use this platform to inspire others and make a positive difference,” Fay Fernandes said.

A Pageant Connecting Goans Around the World

Goan identity extends far beyond the borders of Goa. Shaped by centuries of history, migration and cultural exchange, Goan communities can be found across the United Kingdom, Canada, Portugal, the Middle East, Australia and elsewhere.

That diversity was reflected on the Miss Goa International stage. The inaugural contestants included women from Goa, Portuguese-Goan communities in the UK, British women with Goan ancestry and the Canadian Goan community.

For many contestants, the competition provided an opportunity not only to compete for a title but also to connect with members of the worldwide Goan diaspora.

Miss Goa International was conceived as a traveling international pageant for women of Goan heritage, connecting culture and heritage with opportunities in entertainment, fashion, film and media.

The inaugural edition was organized in the United Kingdom by Jason Diniz of J&D Entertainment, Vilber De Costa of Navayah Films, and Milroy Goes of Moqui Pictures. The project was directed by filmmaker and Television Academy Emmy Voting Member Milroy Goés, who also serves as a co-founder.

The first edition featured 12 finalists representing Goa, the United Kingdom and Canada. A £10,000 prize fund was divided among the three principal titleholders.

Stories Beyond the Crown

Luanna Fernandes, who represented Goa, was named First Runner-Up. A model and footballer, she represented Goa at Elite Model Look India in 2017, reaching the Top 8. A serious accident later left her with facial injuries requiring approximately 45 stitches and forced her to step away from modeling for about a year and a half. She eventually returned to the industry.

Erika Martha Dcosta, the Second Runner-Up, was born in St. Cruz, Goa, and raised in Chinchinim before moving to the United Kingdom. Of Indian-Portuguese heritage, she speaks Konkani, English, Portuguese and French and works as a cabin crew professional.



A Painting of Goa

Artist Richelle Travassos created a painting of Goa viewed through a window during the Talent Round. She later donated the artwork to the organizing committee.

The painting is scheduled to be auctioned, with a portion of the proceeds intended to support a charity selected by the founders. For the Goan diaspora, the artwork offers a visual connection to home while linking the pageant to a charitable cause.

Looking Toward 2027

The inaugural competition is also being developed into a limited episodic series, compiled by Milroy Goés, filmed by Kashmiri Lal and Cliffer Rebello, and edited in Hollywood by Television Academy member Parmindar Karla.

A Miss Goa International 2026 magazine and 2027 calendar are also planned.

Entries for Miss Goa International 2027 are scheduled to open in October 2026 under the theme “One Crown - Taking the World to Goa.”

For Fernandes, the journey begins with the first crown. For Miss Goa International, the next chapter begins with 2027.

About Miss Goa International

Miss Goa International is an international pageant celebrating Goan women, heritage, culture and the global Goan diaspora, while creating opportunities in film, fashion, entertainment and brand partnerships. Founded in 2026, London, United Kingdom.