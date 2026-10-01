Ctrlc.Ai Launches Free AI Image References And Prompts For Designers

MENAFN - GetNews)"The ctrlc homepage, where designers browse AI-generated images and copy the prompts behind them."Designers can find inspiration in 1,000+ curated AI images for architecture and fashion, each shown with its prompt and free to use under CC0.

Seoul, South Korea - October 01, 2026 - ctrlc, an AI image reference platform for designers, today launched a free, curated library of more than 1,000 AI-generated images dedicated to the public domain under CC0 1.0. Each image comes with the prompt used to create it. At , designers can find inspiration across architecture, fashion, cinematic scenes, and dreamlike imagery, then copy a prompt to use in their own AI tools. No account is required.

Designers who use AI images for moodboards and early concepts often run into the same two questions. How was this image made, and can I use it in my work? ctrlc answers both next to each image. Every image is labeled as AI-generated and shown with its prompt and the AI service used to create it, such as ChatGPT, Midjourney, or Gemini. The terms of use come down to a single license: CC0.

"I wanted one place for high-quality AI images that actually inspire," said Harry Gwak, founder of ctrlc. "Not low-quality or provocative images, but images designers can learn from and use in real projects right away."

On ctrlc, designers can browse by category and tag, then follow similar images to keep exploring. They can save images and organize them into collections for each project. Designers can also upload their own AI images and prompts. Public uploads are released under CC0 and become references for other designers.

Images released under CC0 can be downloaded, modified, and used in commercial work without permission or attribution. Full details are available on the ctrlc License page at .

All ctrlc features are currently free. Browsing images, copying prompts, and downloading images work without signing in. After signing in, designers can save images, build collections, and upload their own AI images and prompts privately to keep them in one place. Images and prompts scattered across different AI services can sit alongside the rest of a project's references. Private uploads are not shown in the gallery and are not released under CC0.

About ctrlc

ctrlc is an AI image reference platform for designers. Designers use ctrlc to discover AI-generated images for architecture, fashion, and visual design, save them into collections, and copy the prompts behind them. Images in the ctrlc gallery are dedicated to the public domain under CC0 1.0.

Learn more at .