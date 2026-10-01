KLYVOREK Launches Self-Paced Law Enforcement Documentation Training Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) The platform uses fictional scenarios to help recruits, new officers, and experienced personnel strengthen their incident reporting and warrant-writing skills.

ATLANTA, GA - October 01, 2026 - KLYVOREK today announced a new training platform focused on self-paced, self-directed law enforcement documentation practice.

The platform gives police recruits, newly hired officers, investigators, and experienced personnel access to an expanding library of fictionalized training scenarios they can use to practice drafting incident reports and search and arrest warrant applications without relying on live case information.

Participants can select scenarios, work through the available facts, prepare the required documentation, receive AI-assisted coaching, revise their work, and continue practicing at their own pace.

KLYVOREK's approach is built around a straightforward principle:

The officer writes. KLYVOREK coaches. Performance improves.

“Documentation is a skill that develops through repetition, feedback, and experience,” said Edward S. Brown III, founder of KLYVOREK.“Our goal is to give officers an environment where they can practice independently, recognize recurring weaknesses, and continue improving without having to wait for a real-world incident or scheduled classroom session.”

The KLYVOREK scenario archive is intended to provide learners with a growing range of fictional fact patterns organized by document type, difficulty, incident type, and training objective.

Training areas may include chronology, completeness, attribution, objective articulation, organization, clarity, evidence documentation, and organizing probable cause information.

KLYVOREK will retain three core practice areas:

Incident Report Practice allows participants to practice documenting observations, statements, evidence, investigative actions, and event chronology.

Search Warrant Practice allows participants to organize fictional investigative facts, evidence, locations, property descriptions, and probable cause information into structured application drafts.

Arrest Warrant Practice allows participants to practice organizing fictional offense information, subject information, witness information, evidence, investigative actions, and probable cause information into structured application drafts.

The platform is designed primarily for independent learning, while also allowing authorized Field Training Officers and instructors to monitor progress when appropriate. FTOs may use KLYVOREK to follow the development of recruits, probationary or newly hired officers, and officers assigned additional or remedial education.

KLYVOREK is intended to supplement, not replace, FTOs, academy instructors, supervisors, prosecutors, attorneys, or professional judgment.

The current KLYVOREK training environment is intended for fictionalized scenarios and other approved non-operational training information. Users should not enter live Criminal Justice Information, NCIC information, active investigative information, personally identifiable case information, or unredacted police records.

KLYVOREK's long-term objective is to develop a comprehensive archive of realistic documentation exercises that law enforcement professionals can use throughout their careers for academy training, field training, remedial education, continuing development, and advanced investigative documentation.

About KLYVOREK

KLYVOREK develops AI-assisted law enforcement documentation training technology focused on self-paced practice, fictionalized scenarios, individualized coaching, and measurable performance development.