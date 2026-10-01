Berlin, Germany - October 01, 2026 - Start with the LoRaWAN gateway range at Kilo Electronics to compare indoor, outdoor and cellular-backhaul options from RAKwireless, Milesight and Dragino. For enterprise deployments in 2026–2027, the best supplier is the one that can provide suitable hardware, clear configuration information and a workable purchasing route for your sites.

A gateway receives wireless messages from LoRaWAN sensors and forwards them to a network server. The application then makes those readings useful through dashboards, alerts or integrations. Choosing a supplier therefore involves more than comparing radio range: installation conditions, network compatibility, remote management, replacement units and ongoing costs all affect whether a deployment can grow.

The seven options below cover different purchasing needs. Kilo Electronics is an online authorised dealer; RAKwireless, MultiTech, Kerlink, TEKTELIC, Milesight and Dragino manufacture gateway hardware. That distinction helps you decide whether to start with a cross-brand shortlist or a manufacturer's particular product family.

1. Kilo Electronics: an online authorised dealer for LoRaWAN gateways

Kilo Electronics is operated by Kilo IoT GmbH in Berlin. Its gateway catalogue brings together products from several manufacturers, allowing buyers to compare different approaches within one store. Examples include RAKwireless WisGate Edge Lite 2 indoor gateways, WisGate Edge Pro outdoor models, Milesight UG63 compact gateways and Dragino LPS8-series devices.

This makes Kilo a useful starting point when a project includes different installation types. You can compare a compact unit for a building with an outdoor gateway for the surrounding site, then identify the antennas, power supplies and sensors needed for each installation. The value is the ability to assemble a suitable equipment list across brands.

For volume purchasing, confirm the exact part numbers, quantities, accessories and delivery dates before committing. Published availability for a few units doesn't establish supply for a complete rollout. Ask how warranty claims and replacements will be handled for the chosen products.

2. RAK LoRaWAN gateways: indoor and outdoor WisGate options

RAKwireless offers the WisGate family for different deployment environments. WisGate Edge Lite 2 provides an indoor option, while WisGate Edge Pro covers outdoor installations. The RAK7289V2/RAK7289CV2 family includes eight- and sixteen-channel configurations, an IP67 enclosure and variants with or without LTE.

RAK is worth evaluating when an integrator wants indoor and outdoor gateways within the same product ecosystem. WisGateOS 2 provides gateway configuration, and the documented WisDM integration supports remote management and firmware updates. Confirm the management service, licensing and supported firmware for the units being purchased.

Pay attention to the complete ordering code. Channel count, regional frequency plan and cellular connectivity can change within a family. Compare the exact variant against the site's coverage and backhaul requirements, rather than assuming every WisGate gateway includes the same features.

3. MultiTech Conduit AP 300: managed indoor deployments

MultiTech's Conduit AP 300 is an indoor, eight-channel LoRaWAN gateway with Ethernet-only and cellular configurations. Its published documentation covers packet forwarding, network-server connectivity and remote provisioning through DeviceHQ. It is a relevant candidate for building portfolios where repeatable configuration and centralized gateway administration matter.

The purchasing question is how the selected model fits your network and support arrangements. Confirm the regional radio variant, cellular modem, antenna configuration and management requirements. Test the provisioning process that technicians will actually use across sites.

Use the full model name when requesting a quote: Conduit AP 300 and Conduit 300 are different products. MultiTech marks Conduit 300 models on its product page as end-of-life. A familiar family name is therefore insufficient evidence that a particular gateway remains suitable for a new long-term deployment.

4. Kerlink gateways: outdoor network infrastructure

Kerlink's Wirnet range addresses LoRaWAN network infrastructure, including outdoor deployment. The Wirnet iStation is presented for public operators, private businesses and public authorities building IoT networks. It is an option to assess when outdoor coverage and ongoing network operation are central to the project.

For a Kerlink gateway proposal, examine the complete operating arrangement: hardware, supported network server, management software, commissioning and maintenance. Establish which services are supplied with the purchase and which require a separate agreement. Product compatibility and support terms need to match the intended deployment period.

A technically capable outdoor gateway still needs a suitable installation. Include mounting, power, backhaul and access for maintenance in the comparison. Evaluate the proposed model at representative sites before using its specifications to plan the wider network.

5. TEKTELIC gateways: outdoor campus and site coverage

TEKTELIC's KONA Enterprise is an outdoor LoRaWAN gateway with an IP67 design, eight receive channels and regional variants including EU868. The manufacturer's catalogue includes an Ethernet-and-LTE configuration. The KONA range also contains other gateway families, so Enterprise is a specific model choice rather than a description of every TEKTELIC unit.

It is worth considering for campuses, agricultural sites and outdoor facilities where protected hardware and practical mounting arrangements matter. Check the selected configuration's antennas, power requirements and installation accessories alongside its radio specifications.

Ask the supplier to identify the operational tools and support package for your deployment. Before ordering several units, test registration, remote access and recovery after a connection interruption. An outdoor rating establishes environmental protection under defined conditions; reliable service also depends on power and network design.

6. Milesight LoRaWAN gateways: buildings and remote sites

Milesight supplies gateways alongside sensors and controllers. Its range includes the compact UG63, indoor UG65, outdoor UG67 and solar-powered SG50. These provide different starting points for building coverage, outdoor monitoring and sites where mains power is difficult to provide.

The UG63 can serve a small indoor deployment or help fill coverage gaps within a larger installation. The UG67 is designed for outdoor use, while the SG50 needs an assessment of solar exposure, energy requirements and cellular coverage. Choose the installation approach before comparing headline device capacity.

Milesight is useful to evaluate when gateway and sensor selection happen together. Buying both from one manufacturer can simplify product comparison, but every sensor still needs appropriate network registration and application decoding. For each gateway, confirm the current hardware revision, supported network server and management features; similar product names can span different generations.

7. Dragino LoRaWAN gateways: configurable private networks

Dragino's LPS8v2 is an indoor LoRaWAN gateway with a Debian-based system, documented configuration interfaces and support for remote management. Its documentation also describes batch provisioning. Kilo Electronics lists LPS8v2 and LPS8N gateway options, including EU868 units with 4G.

Dragino is a relevant option for integrators who want control over configuration and can maintain the resulting installation. Evaluate the supported software, update process and network-server connection alongside the hardware price. The ability to customize a gateway is valuable when someone owns that configuration throughout its life.

For enterprise use, prove that a technician can reproduce the setup, recover a failed unit and replace it with a spare. Standardize the approved configuration before expanding. An accessible purchase price helps the budget, but operating effort belongs in the same calculation.

Why buy LoRaWAN gateways from an online authorised dealer?

Kilo Electronics' role is especially useful while the equipment list is still taking shape. Different buildings may need different mounting arrangements, and an outdoor location may need cellular backhaul while a nearby indoor gateway can use Ethernet. A multi-brand catalogue makes those alternatives easier to compare before you standardize a design.

Mixing brands is an option, not a requirement for an enterprise network. Standardizing on one family can reduce training, spare-parts variety and configuration work. Use another model or manufacturer where it solves a specific requirement, such as outdoor protection, a different power arrangement or an installation constraint.

The supplier's location also needs practical interpretation. A Berlin-based seller provides a German purchasing contact, but delivery performance depends on the actual stock, dispatch arrangements and destination. Compare a confirmed delivery schedule and replacement process rather than treating a manufacturer's home country as a measure of service quality.

Indoor and outdoor LoRaWAN gateways: enterprise buying criteria

Use the same requirements when comparing all seven suppliers. A lower quote is only meaningful if it covers the same deployment scope. Ask each supplier to identify the exact model and accessories that satisfy the following checks.



Regional compatibility: Match the gateway, sensors and network configuration to the deployment country. EU868 is a common European requirement; it is not interchangeable with US915 simply because the enclosure looks identical.

Installation and coverage: Specify indoor or outdoor mounting, temperature limits, ingress protection and antenna position. Test reception with the intended sensors at their final locations. Advertised distance cannot establish coverage through your buildings or around site obstructions.

Power and backhaul: Confirm the required power supply or Power over Ethernet standard. Backhaul is the gateway's connection to the network server. Where Ethernet and LTE are available, verify whether automatic switching is supported and test its configuration.

Network-server integration: Confirm the supported connection method, authentication and ownership of configuration credentials. Decide whether the network server runs locally, on a gateway or as a hosted service, and include its operating requirements.

Fleet maintenance: Require a documented process for provisioning, software updates, configuration backup, fault diagnosis and replacement. Identify who receives an offline alert and who can restore service without an unplanned site visit. Traffic and growth: Estimate sensor counts, message sizes, reporting intervals and downlink needs. Gateway channel count alone doesn't determine usable capacity. Test a representative workload and reserve room for the next phase.

Keep cellular backhaul separate from cellular sensing. LTE on a LoRaWAN gateway carries that gateway's network traffic; it does not automatically turn connected sensors into NB-IoT devices. Likewise, Bluetooth, Modbus and KNX support requires suitable interfaces or integration components. A multi-protocol catalogue doesn't mean every gateway handles every protocol.

How this LoRaWAN gateway comparison was compiled

This buying guide is published by Kilo Electronics and uses its catalogue alongside manufacturers' public product information and documentation. Kilo appears first as the multi-brand purchasing option. The six manufacturers are compared by product range and deployment fit, without assigning measured performance scores.

The comparison does not represent a laboratory test of all seven suppliers. Model examples illustrate purchasing choices; availability, firmware support and commercial terms require confirmation for the actual order. The 2026–2027 planning horizon makes maintenance and replacement arrangements part of the decision from the beginning.

LoRaWAN gateway price and supplier comparison

Compare complete installed cost over the same operating period. Include the gateway, antennas, mounting hardware, power equipment, installation labour, SIM or data charges, network-server services, management software and planned maintenance. A hardware price cannot show all of those costs, and a software free tier doesn't make the gateway deployment free.