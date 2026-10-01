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Nuvoretail Named 2026 Amazon Ads Partner Awards Winner For Full-Funnel Advertising In APAC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Francisco, October, 2026: NuvoRetail, an ecommerce marketing agency and Amazon Ads Advanced Partner, has been named the 2026 Amazon Ads Partner Awards Winner for Full-Funnel Advertising in APAC. The award was announced at the Amazon Ads Partner Awards reception held during Amazon unBoxed 2026 in San Francisco.
The recognition follows NuvoRetail's selection as an APAC regional finalist in the Full-Funnel Advertising category, recognising its work in developing integrated advertising strategies that connect discovery, consideration, conversion and retention across the customer journey.
A key example of this approach is NuvoRetail's work with Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products. NuvoRetail designed a four-wave, insight-driven strategy using Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud to help Barry Callebaut establish its consumer brands, Callebaut and Van Houten Professional, on Amazon India.
Krishnakumar R Pillai, Managing Director, India & SWA, Barry Callebaut Group said,“E-commerce is a strategic growth pillar for Barry Callebaut India. Our full-funnel partnership with NuvoRetail on Amazon delivered category leadership in just five months-demonstrating the strength of our digital-first strategy and our focus on driving meaningful consumer engagement. This recognition marks an important milestone, but more importantly, it sets the stage for our next phase of e-commerce growth.”
Over five months, from November 2025 to March 2026, the campaign helped transform Barry Callebaut's Amazon presence from zero to category leadership. Monthly reach grew 160x from 44,000 to 7.15 million users, while detail page views increased 35x. Ad sales grew 17x, total sales increased 10x, and loyalty scaled 51x. The brands also secured 6 of the top 10 Best Seller Ranks in the category.
“This is a defining moment for NuvoRetail and a proud achievement for our team. Being recognised as the APAC winner in Full-Funnel Advertising validates our approach to connecting strategy, media, data and measurement into one integrated growth system. We are grateful to Amazon Ads for recognising our work and to our clients and team whose trust and commitment made this possible,” said Vishal Sharma, Founder & CEO, NuvoRetail.
The APAC win follows NuvoRetail being named the 2026 Amazon Ads Partner Awards India Winner for Full-Funnel Advertising. The achievement also builds on its 2025 recognition as an APAC regional finalist in the Seasonal Sales Strategy category.
The Amazon Ads Partner Awards recognise advertising agencies and technology partners across categories including Full-Funnel Advertising, Programmatic Optimization, Strategic Localization and Brand Storytelling, celebrating their contribution to measurable business outcomes through Amazon Ads.
NuvoRetail's Connected Funnel model, supported by Amazon Marketing Cloud and its proprietary AI/ML platform enlytical, brings strategy, measurement and optimisation together to help brands connect consumer discovery with measurable business outcomes.
About NuvoRetail
NuvoRetail is a Delhi-headquartered ecommerce marketing & analytics agency and Amazon Ads Advanced Partner, helping brands run full-funnel digital commerce growth on Amazon and other marketplaces. Its proprietary methodology, The Connected Funnel, connects awareness, consideration, conversion, and retention through a single measurement layer, supported by its Al/ML platform, enlytical. NuvoRetail was named an India Winner in the Full-Funnel Advertising category at the 2026 Amazon Ads Partner Awards, having been an APAC Finalist in 2025.
The recognition follows NuvoRetail's selection as an APAC regional finalist in the Full-Funnel Advertising category, recognising its work in developing integrated advertising strategies that connect discovery, consideration, conversion and retention across the customer journey.
A key example of this approach is NuvoRetail's work with Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products. NuvoRetail designed a four-wave, insight-driven strategy using Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud to help Barry Callebaut establish its consumer brands, Callebaut and Van Houten Professional, on Amazon India.
Krishnakumar R Pillai, Managing Director, India & SWA, Barry Callebaut Group said,“E-commerce is a strategic growth pillar for Barry Callebaut India. Our full-funnel partnership with NuvoRetail on Amazon delivered category leadership in just five months-demonstrating the strength of our digital-first strategy and our focus on driving meaningful consumer engagement. This recognition marks an important milestone, but more importantly, it sets the stage for our next phase of e-commerce growth.”
Over five months, from November 2025 to March 2026, the campaign helped transform Barry Callebaut's Amazon presence from zero to category leadership. Monthly reach grew 160x from 44,000 to 7.15 million users, while detail page views increased 35x. Ad sales grew 17x, total sales increased 10x, and loyalty scaled 51x. The brands also secured 6 of the top 10 Best Seller Ranks in the category.
“This is a defining moment for NuvoRetail and a proud achievement for our team. Being recognised as the APAC winner in Full-Funnel Advertising validates our approach to connecting strategy, media, data and measurement into one integrated growth system. We are grateful to Amazon Ads for recognising our work and to our clients and team whose trust and commitment made this possible,” said Vishal Sharma, Founder & CEO, NuvoRetail.
The APAC win follows NuvoRetail being named the 2026 Amazon Ads Partner Awards India Winner for Full-Funnel Advertising. The achievement also builds on its 2025 recognition as an APAC regional finalist in the Seasonal Sales Strategy category.
The Amazon Ads Partner Awards recognise advertising agencies and technology partners across categories including Full-Funnel Advertising, Programmatic Optimization, Strategic Localization and Brand Storytelling, celebrating their contribution to measurable business outcomes through Amazon Ads.
NuvoRetail's Connected Funnel model, supported by Amazon Marketing Cloud and its proprietary AI/ML platform enlytical, brings strategy, measurement and optimisation together to help brands connect consumer discovery with measurable business outcomes.
About NuvoRetail
NuvoRetail is a Delhi-headquartered ecommerce marketing & analytics agency and Amazon Ads Advanced Partner, helping brands run full-funnel digital commerce growth on Amazon and other marketplaces. Its proprietary methodology, The Connected Funnel, connects awareness, consideration, conversion, and retention through a single measurement layer, supported by its Al/ML platform, enlytical. NuvoRetail was named an India Winner in the Full-Funnel Advertising category at the 2026 Amazon Ads Partner Awards, having been an APAC Finalist in 2025.
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