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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Records Sales Of 34.40 Lakh Units In H1FY27, Registering 15% Yoy Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 1, 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) recorded total sales of 34.40 Lakh units during H1FY27 (April-September 2026), registering 15% year-on-year growth compared to 29.93 Lakh units sold during H1FY26 (April-September 2025).
Domestic sales during H1FY27 (April-September 2026) stood at 30.44 Lakh units, registering 13% year-on-year growth compared to 26.82 Lakh units sold during H1FY26 (April-September 2025). Exports stood at 3.96 Lakh units during H1FY27 (April-September 2026), recording 27% year-on-year growth compared to 3.11 Lakh units exported during H1FY26 (April-September 2025).
September 2026 Performance
In September 2026, HMSI recorded total sales of 7.06 Lakh units, registering 24% year-on-year growth compared to 5.68 Lakh units sold in September 2025.
Domestic sales stood at 6.36 Lakh units in September 2026, registering 26% year-on-year growth compared to 5.05 Lakh units sold in September 2025. Exports stood at 0.69 Lakh units in September 2026, recording 11% year-on-year growth compared to 0.62 Lakh units exported in September 2025.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
Domestic sales during H1FY27 (April-September 2026) stood at 30.44 Lakh units, registering 13% year-on-year growth compared to 26.82 Lakh units sold during H1FY26 (April-September 2025). Exports stood at 3.96 Lakh units during H1FY27 (April-September 2026), recording 27% year-on-year growth compared to 3.11 Lakh units exported during H1FY26 (April-September 2025).
September 2026 Performance
In September 2026, HMSI recorded total sales of 7.06 Lakh units, registering 24% year-on-year growth compared to 5.68 Lakh units sold in September 2025.
Domestic sales stood at 6.36 Lakh units in September 2026, registering 26% year-on-year growth compared to 5.05 Lakh units sold in September 2025. Exports stood at 0.69 Lakh units in September 2026, recording 11% year-on-year growth compared to 0.62 Lakh units exported in September 2025.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
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