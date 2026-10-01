Liberia Lays The Infrastructure Foundation For Offshore Petroleum Sector Ahead Of 2026 Exploration Push

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Liberia is entering a new phase of offshore exploration as international companies advance seismic and geological programs while the government strengthens the infrastructure and institutions needed to support a growing petroleum sector. Activity is accelerating in the Harper Basin, while port modernization, petroleum storage and regulatory capacity are developing in parallel.

TotalEnergies and BluEnergies are already advancing a technical work program across Blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31 in the Harper Basin. Announced in July 6, the program includes seismic reprocessing, seabed surveys and geochemical work aimed at identifying drillable prospects and potential drilling locations.

Port Infrastructure Enters a New Modernization Cycle

Liberia's port system is being upgraded as offshore activity gains momentum. The National Port Authority (NPA), which oversees the Freeport of Monrovia and Port of Buchanan, is implementing its RESET Strategic Plan for 2025–2030, focused on port modernization, operational efficiency, safety and international maritime cooperation.

Buchanan already provides an established industrial logistics platform, with a commercial quay, open storage areas, warehouse facilities and heavy-lift capabilities. The NPA is now pursuing broader modernization and planning initiatives designed to improve the country's maritime infrastructure and operating standards.

In July, the NPA also concluded a cooperation agreement with France's HAROPA PORT, covering operational efficiency, technical cooperation and maritime modernization. The partnership forms part of the authority's wider effort to bring Liberia's ports closer to international standards.

Storage Expansion Builds Downstream Capacity

Liberia is also expanding petroleum storage capacity. In 2024, the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) completed a new gasoline storage tank, increasing national petroleum storage capacity by approximately 17,000 m3.

The next expansion phase is set to be substantially larger. In June, President Joseph Boakai reviewed the LPRC's proposal for a new 50,000-ton tank farm at the company's Product Storage Terminal. The project is intended to strengthen fuel security, expand strategic storage and improve Liberia's petroleum distribution capacity.

The investment comes as exploration activity moves forward offshore, giving Liberia additional storage and logistics capacity as petroleum sector activity expands.

Strengthening Liberia's Petroleum Institutions

Regulatory capacity is developing alongside the physical infrastructure, with the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority - led by Director General Marilyn T. Logan -and Ghana's Petroleum Commission having signed an MoU in June covering regulatory cooperation, knowledge sharing, stakeholder engagement and institutional capacity building. The agreement provides for cooperation in areas including petroleum-sector governance and technical expertise.

Liberia's production-sharing framework also embeds local content and workforce development requirements into upstream contracts, creating mechanisms for Liberian workers and companies to participate as exploration and production activity expands.

With TotalEnergies and BluEnergies advancing offshore technical work in 2026, Liberia is simultaneously expanding port infrastructure, petroleum storage and regulatory capacity. The developments are giving the country's emerging offshore sector a broader operational foundation as exploration moves toward potential drilling activity.

The Launch of the Liberia 2026 Offshore Direct Negotiation Licensing Round - organized by Energy Capital and Power - will take place at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 on October 14 at The Orchid, CTICC 2. Visit, for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.